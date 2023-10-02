Glasgow Airport: How to Spend 24 Hours in the Area and Enjoy the Best Attractions and Activities

Best Attractions and Activities in the Glasgow Airport Area

While it may not seem like much time, 24 hours are ample for experiencing lasting memories at Glasgow Airport's attractions.

● The Clydeside Distillery

The whole of Scotland is known for its whiskey, so it wouldn’t be wise to lose the chance to visit the Clydeside Distillery. You will learn and witness the whiskey-making process. Of course, you will also taste a bit of authentic Scottish whiskey.

● Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

If you have a passion for arts and culture, you will have the time of your life at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. This is an important attraction in Glasgow because masterpieces from Scotland and all around the world are exhibited there.

● Riverside Museum

Inquisitive minds and people who love cars will adore the Riverside Museum. It is an award-winning museum with an exquisite collection of historic vehicles through which Glasgow’s transport history is recorded.

The area around Glasgow Airport offers a gracious blend of culture, history, and technology. The airport’s website reveals even more attractions that you might be interested in.