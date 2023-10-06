7 Ways the Road Can Be Dangerous—Plus Tips to Prevent an Accident

There are a lot of safety tips out there when it comes to driving a car. Some tips, like not talking or texting on your phone while driving, you’ve probably heard a million times, but there are plenty of other dangers out there that you may be less familiar with.
That’s especially true when it comes to the actual road.
Here are seven common road hazards for you to look out for when you’re behind the wheel.
Sometimes you’re faced with bad drivers who could cause an accident, but sometimes the driver isn’t completely to blame. Some intersections are just more dangerous than others.
There are many reasons why an intersection might be more dangerous than others, but it’s often because it’s a high-speed intersection. Highway intersections can be extremely dangerous, with increased risks during rush hour and at night.
Make sure you’re going the speed limit and don’t be afraid to slow down a bit when driving on , especially when approaching an intersection. Keep your eyes open for other drivers who may not be prepared to stop, and you can prevent an accident.
Driving in the rain can be stressful when you can’t see clearly out of your windshield, but the road itself can be dangerous. Slick, wet roads can cause hydroplaning.
When your tires drive over more water than they can displace, they lose contact with the road and float on the water instead. The loss of friction can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
The best way to is to slow down when it rains. Slower speeds enable you to cut through the water and retain contact with the road.
If you find yourself slipping and sliding on the road, don't slam on the brakes or try to accelerate out of the skid. Let off the gas and/or the brake, steer the car in the direction you want to go and wait for the hydroplaning episode to pass. Most hydroplane-related skids only last a split second. If you remain composed, you won't experience an accident.
Water on the road can be even more dangerous when it’s cold outside. Icy conditions can cause your vehicle to slide all over the road and crash into other drivers.
because it’s something you can’t see. It develops on the road, usually after a light freezing rain or after a slight melting of snow and ice. It is so thin that it doesn't even look like it's there. You won’t notice you’re driving on black ice until it’s too late.
Black ice is more common on bridges and overpasses, and you're more likely to encounter it in the early morning or at night.
If you find yourself on a patch of black ice, don't hit the brakes. Let your vehicle slide over the ice instead. If the back of your car starts swerving, turn your wheel gently in the same direction. Head towards an area of the road with more traction when possible.
Potholes are more than just obnoxious. to your car. They can cause a flat tire, damage your rims, compromise your suspension, and create steering damage. Your tires will also wear unevenly if your car is knocked out of alignment.
Making repairs to your car can be expensive, but it can also be dangerous. Damage to your car can increase your chances of getting into an accident.
A couple of things to keep in mind when driving on roads with potholes include:
Make sure your tires are properly inflated to avoid a pothole causing a bulge or blister on the sidewall of your tires
Watch for the traffic around you before you try to drive around or straddle a pothole
Keep your steering wheel straight and slow down if you have to drive through a pothole to let your car roll through safely
Road work is annoying, but it can be dangerous too. Unclear signage and closed lanes can cause confusion that can lead to an accident.
Follow the signage in a construction zone, which includes going the posted speed limit. It keeps the roadworkers safe, it keeps you safe, and it keeps other drivers safe. Not to mention, by following the speed limit, you can avoid a hefty fine.
Pedestrians and animals can cause real problems on the road. It’s important to keep your eyes open when you’re driving in areas where pedestrians and animals could be a problem.
You’ll want to drive slowly and safely in areas where there are more children, like school zones and neighborhoods. Kids don’t always cross at crosswalks, and they commonly dart into the road for toys, like balls.
Be especially careful in rural areas where there are deer. Hitting a deer can be scary, sad, and it can . As sad as it seems, it’s much better to hit a deer and other animals than it is to swerve off the road and hit another driver, so stay the course if you’re faced with a critter.
A lot of stuff ends up on the road. In most cases, driving over the debris is better than swerving to avoid it and causing an accident. However, it does depend on where you’re driving. Be aware of your surroundings so you know when it’s safe to swerve around a piece of glass, or if it’s better to stay the course.
Just a few of the include:
Litter and food waste
Broken glass, nails, and screws
Car parts, like tire treads from blown-out tires
Construction materials that accidentally fell off moving vehicles
Roadkill
Plant debris, like sticks and branches
There are a lot of dangers when you’re behind the wheel, which include the road itself. When you’re aware of the ways the road can be dangerous, you can better prepare yourself and prevent an accident.