Christmas markets in Switzerland worth experiencing this year!

Christmas markets:- The countdown to Christmas, among the most anticipated festivals across the world, has begun and there’s much to look forward to! Spending the holiday with loved ones, hanging out, or shopping at any of the country’s bustling, vibrant Christmas markets is one of the best ways to soak in the festive spirit. From warm mulled wine, punch, plum cake, and home-baked goodies like raclette and fondue, handicrafts, jewellery, and clothes to concerts, workshops for adults and kids, and local choirs that set the mood for the celebrations — these markets offer all this and more!

Here are Switzerland’s seven most exciting Christmas markets that are worth a visit this year and every other year! Most markets are open already from November 23 onwards to usher in the beginning of the Advent period.

Basel

The Basel Christmas Market held in Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz was voted 2021’s Best Christmas Market in Europe. Started from November 23, this month-long market with 155 stands, is one of the largest Christmas markets in Switzerland. Don't miss out gorging on sumptuous Christmas delicacies at Barfüsserplatz, writing down your wish in the Basel Wish Book or enjoying the best view from the Basel Cathedral of this fairy tale land! Let the Christmas tree ornamented by the well-known decorator Johann Wanner dazzle you at Münsterplatz, the most beautiful square in Basel. Take a walk to the Pfalz and sip on your mulled wine against a shimmering view over the Rhine.

Zurich

In Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city, there is a Christmas market for each and every reveller. Most markets are already open from November 23, including the city's oldest Christmas market held in Dörfli in the heart of the Old Town or the Zurich Main Station market - one of the largest indoor Christmas markets in Europe featuring 140 stalls. You can stroll through these markets to pick up statement jewellery pieces by local designers, indulge in candle making or sampling traditional Swiss fare with loved ones.

Montreux

If you’ve ever wondered where you’ve seen a flying Santa Claus over water on his sleigh outside of the reel world, it is in Montreux! Here, under the palm trees of the Riviera, you will find the world’s most beautiful Christmas markets of Europe set up in beautifully illuminated chalets. Over 170 merchants, craftsmen and restaurant owners will sell their wares here till December 24.