SAIL steel drives railway connectivity in northeast with Bairabi-Sairang project

New Delhi, Sep 17: Government-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 15,000 metric tons of high-quality steel products for the 51-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram, according to a statement by the Maharatna company on Wednesday.

SAIL has supplied approximately 10,000 metric tons of high-grade R-260 Prime rails from its flagship Bhilai Steel Plant. Additionally, it supplied approximately 5,000 metric tons of other essential steel products, including plates, TMT and structural steel, from its Bokaro, Rourkela, Bhilai, Durgapur and Burnpur steel plants, the statement said.

The Bairabi-Sairang project, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, is a testament to India’s commitment to boosting the country’s connectivity with every region. This comprehensive supply underscores SAIL's position as a reliable partner in nation-building, providing the strength and quality needed for critical infrastructure, the public sector steel giant said.