How Lohagad Fort Became 'Siya Point': What Is Dark Tourism, the $32.8 Billion Industry Drawing Millions to Tragedy Sites?

EARLIER, people used to change their route when they got to know that something bad had happened there, maybe a death, an accident, or anything tragic. Times have changed, and so has this ritual. Nowadays, people are finding places where something tragic has happened just to click pictures there. This can be seen through the example of Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort.

The place has been one of the most popular weekend destinations in Maharashtra, where people used to go for trekking, and history lovers used to visit for knowledge and appreciation. Families used to enjoy the breathtaking views and the clean air. The centuries-old fort was well known among the people, but this reputation has now changed. The place, instead of getting famous for its beauty, is now making headlines for something bad that happened there.

The murder case of Ketan Agarwal, a businessman who went there for trekking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, changed everything. Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed by his fiancée and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, who pushed him off a cliff. After this news made headlines, many people started visiting the site to take pictures at the exact spot where Ketan was murdered. The morbid curiosity of people who wanted to learn about this unpleasant place grew so much that the police were forced to close the fort for investigation purposes.