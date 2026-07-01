Was Siya Goyal's Brother Sahil Goyal Aware of Her Alleged Relationship With Chetan Chaudhary?

IN A RECENT DEVELOPMENT in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the relationship between the co-accused Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), is under scrutiny. According to an NDTV report, one more person was aware of their relationship. Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, told a news portal named NewsDotz that he knew the duo were romantically involved, but Siya Goyal had assured him that she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal.

On June 18, 2026, Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal (26) fell to his death from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. What was initially ruled as an accident later turned out to be a case of premeditated murder. On June 23, 2026, the police investigation led to the arrest of the culprits—Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, who were allegedly involved in Ketan Agarwal's murder.

See Also: Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal Because He Wore a Wig Patch?



Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary’s relationship

As per the latest reports, police are currently investigating whether Sahil Goyal had any prior knowledge of his sister's alleged relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal got engaged in February 2026 and were set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in November 2026 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sahil Goyal told NewsDotz, "Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan." He further said that his sister had told him there was nothing going on between her and Chetan. "She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," said Sahil Goyal.

See Also: As Co-Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Point Fingers at Each Other, Goyal’s Parents Say, “Hang Her If Found Guilty”

Sahil Goyal is currently under scrutiny, as sources claim that he deliberately remained silent and chose not to inform their parents about the alleged relationship between Goyal and Chaudhary. Despite all this, Sahil claimed Siya seemed happy about the wedding, as she was fully involved in planning it. Her brother added that she and Ketan would discuss their wedding for hours. Sahil Goyal also claimed that Siya was confused about her relationship with Chetan and added that she had told him she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal.

Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja Goyal, told India Today that she had asked her daughter whether she had any objection to marrying Ketan Agarwal, the son of Vishal Agarwal. "Every time, she told us, 'Yes, I like Ketan,'" her mother said. Chetan Chaudhary's father, Babulal Chaudhary, reiterated that he was not aware of who Siya Goyal was. But recent claims suggest something else.

According to some reports, Siya had demanded Rs 1 crore from her fiancé for wedding shopping but allegedly gave the entire amount to Chetan Chaudhary. During the custodial interrogation of Goyal and Chaudhary, sources said that both co-accused gave conflicting statements, turning on each other. The investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case is currently ongoing, and further details are awaited.



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(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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