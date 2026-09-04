Your Europe Trip Checklist, From an Indian Passport

By Nadir
Build your Europe trip checklist from India around the visa appointment, because it is the only item on the list a stranger controls and the only one that can push a trip back by a season. Everything else bends to your calendar. The consulate does not. Applications close 15 calendar days before departure, and a file with one document missing can cost you the slot rather than the afternoon.
Four deadlines, in order
Dependency sets the order, so preference does not get a vote. Insurance is the first thing you pay for, because the certificate has to be in the file before you sit down at the counter. The appointment is still the deadline you are racing, though, so book the slot first and buy the policy that names those exact dates second. Money is third; a forex card can be loaded the week you fly. The phone comes last, and it is the only one of the four you can miss and still repair after landing, though repairing it at an arrivals counter means choosing in a queue with no time to read what you are buying.
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A Schengen visa is required on an Indian passport, and the file that goes with it is a thick one. Proof of funds, confirmed flights, accommodation and medical cover travel as a single set, and one missing page sends the whole set back to the start. Consulates rarely reschedule at short notice, so a wasted appointment does not cost you a morning. It costs you a new date, weeks later, picked by somebody else.
Which consulate gets your file
Count nights before you count countries. The mission you apply to is the one whose country holds the largest share of your stay, and where two countries tie, your point of entry breaks the tie.
Which is why flights come after the count. Book them first and you have already chosen your consulate without meaning to, and you do not get to unchoose it.
The filing window comes from the Visa Code: no earlier than six months before travel, no later than 15 calendar days before it. Your passport has to have been issued within the last ten years and stay valid for three months past the day you leave the Schengen area. It also needs blank pages, and two is the usual ask.
Everything beyond that varies by mission. Bank statements, tax returns, a leave letter from your employer and an itinerary that matches your hotel bookings are the usual spine, but how many months and in what format are set by your consulate and by the VFS page for your city. Read that page rather than a forum thread, then read it again the week before your appointment.
Insurance, forex and the first taxi
Travel insurance is a document before it is a safety net. The policy has to be valid across the member states you are visiting and cover repatriation, and the certificate goes into the file, so buy it before the appointment rather than before the flight. The coverage floor is set in the Visa Code and restated on every consulate page. Take the figure from there.
Money splits three ways, in descending order of size. Most of it belongs on a forex card loaded in euros at a rate you can see on the day you load it. One international card rides along as backup. Cash covers the first taxi and any terminal that will not read a foreign chip.
Tell your bank the travel dates. Indian cards are often blocked on a first foreign transaction, and unblocking one from a European pavement at 2am is a different experience from doing it from your sofa.
Card acceptance is uneven once you land. Contactless carries most of a day in the Netherlands and Germany, while small cafes in Italy, Spain and Portugal still lean on cash for low-value bills.
What a week of data costs
An eSIM is a SIM card your phone downloads instead of one a shop hands you. Nothing goes into the tray. You scan a QR code and the plan lands in your phone's settings, dormant until you switch it on in Europe.
Read the unit column before you compare any two rows. Two of them are weekly totals for a 1GB plan. The rest are daily rates for unlimited data, and the two do not sit on the same axis.
The table below is the August 2026 sample from the HelloRoam Travel Data Price Index.
How to read this: every row is the entry price HelloRoam listed in that market on 1 August 2026. The unit column decides the arithmetic. A daily unlimited plan bills for each day of travel, while a 1GB plan bills once as a single seven-day total. Catalogue prices move, so treat these as a snapshot of that date rather than a quote.
A week in Paris on a daily unlimited plan works out at $23.45, and the same week in Germany or the Netherlands at $16.52. Those figures belong in the budget next to the hotel. Look up an plan while the itinerary is still open and you can read the rate and the unit for every country you are weighing, side by side, before anything is booked.
The day of departure checklist
Passport and visa sticker, with the dates and the number of entries read twice.
Printed insurance certificate, hotel bookings and return ticket. Border officers still ask for paper.
Forex card switched on for international use, with the PIN tested at an ATM at home.
Cash split between wallet and cabin bag.
eSIM scanned on your own Wi-Fi and left switched off until you land.
Roaming off on the Indian SIM, so the number stays live for OTPs without earning a bill.
Offline maps and boarding pass downloaded before you leave for the airport.
Where the money leaks
Two leaks account for most of it. The first is leaving data until you land, when you are deciding under fluorescent light with a bag on your shoulder and no way to check what unit you are being sold. The second is buying continental coverage for a trip that never leaves one city. Anyone flying straight into Paris and staying there can buy an eSIM France plan and skip the coverage they will never cross a border to use. Every plan carries a 180 day money back guarantee, so one bought in Delhi and never scanned is refundable from Europe.
HelloRoam sells unlimited daily plans by country, and Germany and the Netherlands sit at $2.36 a day in the August 2026 sample. Match the plan to the itinerary rather than to the map. One city and one country means a single-country plan; three capitals in ten days means a regional one. Check the unit on whatever you compare, because a daily plan and a 1GB weekly plan are priced on different clocks. Install it at home on Wi-Fi and leave it switched off until the wheels touch down.
The Visa Code opens the window six months before travel and closes it 15 calendar days before departure. Apply at the early end. Book the biometric appointment the week your leave is approved, and check the VFS calendar for your city first.
Yes, on most handsets sold in India since 2019, provided the phone is network unlocked. Your settings menu will list eSIM if it is supported.
Load most of your euros onto a forex card in India, where the rate is fixed on the day you load it. Withdraw abroad only in small amounts, because foreign ATM fees stack on your bank's own charge. If a machine offers to bill you in rupees, decline; that is dynamic currency conversion and the rate is the machine's, not yours.
Prices above are US dollar figures drawn from the HelloRoam Travel Data Price Index, August 2026 sample. Visa and insurance requirements follow the EU Visa Code. Confirm the current rules with your consulate or VFS centre before you apply.
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