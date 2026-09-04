Your Europe Trip Checklist, From an Indian Passport

By Nadir

Build your Europe trip checklist from India around the visa appointment, because it is the only item on the list a stranger controls and the only one that can push a trip back by a season. Everything else bends to your calendar. The consulate does not. Applications close 15 calendar days before departure, and a file with one document missing can cost you the slot rather than the afternoon.

Four deadlines, in order

Dependency sets the order, so preference does not get a vote. Insurance is the first thing you pay for, because the certificate has to be in the file before you sit down at the counter. The appointment is still the deadline you are racing, though, so book the slot first and buy the policy that names those exact dates second. Money is third; a forex card can be loaded the week you fly. The phone comes last, and it is the only one of the four you can miss and still repair after landing, though repairing it at an arrivals counter means choosing in a queue with no time to read what you are buying.

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A Schengen visa is required on an Indian passport, and the file that goes with it is a thick one. Proof of funds, confirmed flights, accommodation and medical cover travel as a single set, and one missing page sends the whole set back to the start. Consulates rarely reschedule at short notice, so a wasted appointment does not cost you a morning. It costs you a new date, weeks later, picked by somebody else.

Which consulate gets your file

Count nights before you count countries. The mission you apply to is the one whose country holds the largest share of your stay, and where two countries tie, your point of entry breaks the tie.

Which is why flights come after the count. Book them first and you have already chosen your consulate without meaning to, and you do not get to unchoose it.

The filing window comes from the Visa Code: no earlier than six months before travel, no later than 15 calendar days before it. Your passport has to have been issued within the last ten years and stay valid for three months past the day you leave the Schengen area. It also needs blank pages, and two is the usual ask.

Everything beyond that varies by mission. Bank statements, tax returns, a leave letter from your employer and an itinerary that matches your hotel bookings are the usual spine, but how many months and in what format are set by your consulate and by the VFS page for your city. Read that page rather than a forum thread, then read it again the week before your appointment.

Insurance, forex and the first taxi

Travel insurance is a document before it is a safety net. The policy has to be valid across the member states you are visiting and cover repatriation, and the certificate goes into the file, so buy it before the appointment rather than before the flight. The coverage floor is set in the Visa Code and restated on every consulate page. Take the figure from there.

Money splits three ways, in descending order of size. Most of it belongs on a forex card loaded in euros at a rate you can see on the day you load it. One international card rides along as backup. Cash covers the first taxi and any terminal that will not read a foreign chip.

Tell your bank the travel dates. Indian cards are often blocked on a first foreign transaction, and unblocking one from a European pavement at 2am is a different experience from doing it from your sofa.

Card acceptance is uneven once you land. Contactless carries most of a day in the Netherlands and Germany, while small cafes in Italy, Spain and Portugal still lean on cash for low-value bills.

What a week of data costs

An eSIM is a SIM card your phone downloads instead of one a shop hands you. Nothing goes into the tray. You scan a QR code and the plan lands in your phone's settings, dormant until you switch it on in Europe.

Read the unit column before you compare any two rows. Two of them are weekly totals for a 1GB plan. The rest are daily rates for unlimited data, and the two do not sit on the same axis.

The table below is the August 2026 sample from the HelloRoam Travel Data Price Index.