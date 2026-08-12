SpiceJet Flight Gets ‘Too Hot To Handle’ For Passengers Travelling From Delhi to Pune: A Fault In Air Conditioning Made The Journey To Its Bay

SPICEJET FLIGHT (SG-105) was carrying 100 passengers who were travelling from Delhi to Pune on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the flight was supposed to depart from Delhi at 9:30 PM but got delayed eventually until 11:30 PM. When passengers began to board the flight they realized that the air-conditioning system stopped working, soon the humidity could be felt by the people.

But sometimes before take-off, air-conditioning is turned up after all the passengers have been settled down. But it started getting uncomfortable inside the cabin, the heat and humidity could be felt inside that created a whole level of discomfort among the passengers travelling.

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People Suffered The Heat For Nine-Hours In A Two-Hour-Flight

From Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flight was originally scheduled to leave at 9:30 PM, but was already delayed to 10:30 PM. Upon entering, the cabin started heating up fast, and the vents weren’t even forcing the sufficient amount of cool air to pass through. People began sweating profusely, even started calling a “gas chamber” because of how suffocating it got after settling down in the flight.