SpiceJet Flight Gets ‘Too Hot To Handle’ For Passengers Travelling From Delhi to Pune: A Fault In Air Conditioning Made The Journey To Its Bay

Key Points:
SpiceJet SG-105 (Delhi-Pune) delayed from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM; ventilation issues and humidity hit 100 passengers during boarding.
Flight delayed to 10:30 PM; cabin heated rapidly with weak airflow, causing severe discomfort as passengers compared it to a "gas chamber."
SpiceJet cited a technical glitch and arranged a replacement aircraft, but blamed passenger discomfort on Delhi's weather, not AC failure, a claim passengers disputed.
SPICEJET FLIGHT (SG-105) was carrying 100 passengers who were travelling from Delhi to Pune on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the flight was supposed to depart from Delhi at 9:30 PM but got delayed eventually until 11:30 PM. When passengers began to board the flight they realized that the air-conditioning system stopped working, soon the humidity could be felt by the people.
But sometimes before take-off, air-conditioning is turned up after all the passengers have been settled down. But it started getting uncomfortable inside the cabin, the heat and humidity could be felt inside that created a whole level of discomfort among the passengers travelling.
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From Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flight was originally scheduled to leave at 9:30 PM, but was already delayed to 10:30 PM. Upon entering, the cabin started heating up fast, and the vents weren’t even forcing the sufficient amount of cool air to pass through. People began sweating profusely, even started calling a “gas chamber” because of how suffocating it got after settling down in the flight.
On-board passengers were seen standing up, and helping themselves with newspapers to fan others, it was a whole lot of mess inside. The elderlies and the children were the ones who got the worst of it because of the heat that caused the whole flight.
The panic was in motion as people refused to fly until something was done about it. Delhi to Pune is supposed to a 2-hour-flight but the journey was stretched to an almost nine hours of pure torture in heat. SpiceJet airline took the initiative after a long struggle by bringing in a different aircraft to complete the journey, the place was set to ready and gave a relief to the people travelling to Pune.
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SpiceJet Airlines were quick to answer the incident once it got attention online. They issued an official statement to give a proper explanation on this mess. Due to a technical glitch, the flight was unable to gain function on their ventilation system, the airline noticed the issue and came up with another aircraft as replacement to continue their journey comfortably.
But there’s more to the story, according to the passengers, the explanation seemed vague, they insisted that the air conditioning failed, the cooling system seemed to work properly according to SpiceJet. The airline claimed that the heat and humidity felt by the passengers might be because of Delhi’s weather conditions rather than AC breakdown. The airline thanked passengers for their patience and regretted the trouble caused upon them. Still from inside the cabin, the frustration was visible, having to wait in an uncomfortable and difficult situation will definitely leave a space of criticism for SpiceJet from the people travelling.
People know about the weather conditions in Delhi, and travelling amidst the city can be frustrating and after that if a simple flight routine seems to fail it will definitely leave people with a stressful experience. 100 passengers had to go through a lot because of the broken air conditioning system. That seems like a small deal for the airline to not go wrong before giving the green light. Though the issue was resolved by SpiceJet, the incident still raises questions about how airlines handle technical problems and passenger hospitality during delays. But for now, the flight reached its destination safely after a long stressing hours of delay.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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