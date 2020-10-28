Trending Jewelry for the Celebration of Karwachauth

Karwachauth is a special occasion for married couples. In addition to its symbolic importance, women also lay emphasis on how they look.

Karwachauth fashion is all about ethnic and fusion looks with jewelry playing an important role. From eating your favorite baubles to gifts from husbands and family.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

This year there is a growing interest in designer and fusion jewelry among consumers says jewelry designer Aditi Amin. “We have seen a shift in trend from big chunky pieces to unique yet functional luxury jewels. Consumers are opting for jewelry that can be worn on several occasions and styled in many ways. Thus more sustainable!” she says.

Opulence is attractive and beautiful, but functionality is also important now. While heritage jewelry will never go out of style, the rapidly evolving consumer taste and aesthetic, has given birth to a new design lexicon, points out the founder of the jewelry brand ‘Uncut by Aditi Amin’.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारतीय चैरिटी संस्था इंग्लैंड में करा रही मुफ्त भोजन!

Suggesting a few tips men should keep in mind while buying jewelry for their loved ones, she says: “When it comes to gifting jewelry, you can never go wrong with personalized fine jewelry. It’s trendy, chic, and functional. Personalized, fine pendants or bracelets will always be appreciated and never go out of style.”

Also Read: Young Smokers Face the Risk of Premature Death

Adding: “Always go the classic route. Classics never go out of fashion and are always trending. Choose minimally. What works best is gifting something for everyday wear, functional jewelry pieces. Follow your heart and not fashion trends. While picking a piece of jewelry for your beloved, buy what feels right rather than what the trend suggests.” (IANS)