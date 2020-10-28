Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Trending Jewelry for the Celebration of Karwachauth
Indian festivalsLead StoryLife Style

Trending Jewelry for the Celebration of Karwachauth

Karwachauth fashion is all about ethnic and fusion looks with jewelry

0
Karwachauth
Karwachauth fashion is all about ethnic and fusion looks with jewelry playing an important role. Unsplash

Karwachauth is a special occasion for married couples. In addition to its symbolic importance, women also lay emphasis on how they look.

Karwachauth fashion is all about ethnic and fusion looks with jewelry playing an important role. From eating your favorite baubles to gifts from husbands and family.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

This year there is a growing interest in designer and fusion jewelry among consumers says jewelry designer Aditi Amin. “We have seen a shift in trend from big chunky pieces to unique yet functional luxury jewels. Consumers are opting for jewelry that can be worn on several occasions and styled in many ways. Thus more sustainable!” she says.

Karwachauth
Always go the classic route. Classics never go out of fashion and are always trending. Unsplash

Opulence is attractive and beautiful, but functionality is also important now. While heritage jewelry will never go out of style, the rapidly evolving consumer taste and aesthetic, has given birth to a new design lexicon, points out the founder of the jewelry brand ‘Uncut by Aditi Amin’.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारतीय चैरिटी संस्था इंग्लैंड में करा रही मुफ्त भोजन!

Suggesting a few tips men should keep in mind while buying jewelry for their loved ones, she says: “When it comes to gifting jewelry, you can never go wrong with personalized fine jewelry. It’s trendy, chic, and functional. Personalized, fine pendants or bracelets will always be appreciated and never go out of style.”

Also Read: Young Smokers Face the Risk of Premature Death

Adding: “Always go the classic route. Classics never go out of fashion and are always trending. Choose minimally. What works best is gifting something for everyday wear, functional jewelry pieces. Follow your heart and not fashion trends. While picking a piece of jewelry for your beloved, buy what feels right rather than what the trend suggests.” (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How to Make Equipment-Free Workout Effective

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s How to Make Equipment-Free Workout Effective

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think going to a gym and using equipment is the only way to an effective workout, think again! "Your body" is the...
Read more
Business

Connaught Place Witnesses Dull Business During Diwali

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the people have begun to venture out in the wake of relaxations in restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the footfall of potential...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study Shows Rapid Decline of COVID Antibodies

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in the UK have found that antibodies against COVID-19 declined rapidly in the hundreds of thousands of people across England. According to CNN, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Trending Jewelry for the Celebration of Karwachauth

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Karwachauth is a special occasion for married couples. In addition to its symbolic importance, women also lay emphasis on how they look. Karwachauth fashion is...
Read more

Here’s How to Make Equipment-Free Workout Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think going to a gym and using equipment is the only way to an effective workout, think again! "Your body" is the...
Read more

Connaught Place Witnesses Dull Business During Diwali

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the people have begun to venture out in the wake of relaxations in restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the footfall of potential...
Read more

Study Shows Rapid Decline of COVID Antibodies

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in the UK have found that antibodies against COVID-19 declined rapidly in the hundreds of thousands of people across England. According to CNN, the...
Read more

High Intake of Vitamin A, E and D Leads to Fewer Respiratory Complaints

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that high intake of vitamins A, E, and D may be linked to...
Read more

Most Rely on Digital Communication to Stay Connected in Lockdown

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has further accelerated the importance of digital connections in India, as a new survey on Wednesday revealed that nearly four out of five...
Read more

Scientists Reckon Risk of COVID Airborne Transmission

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The continued increase in COVID-19 infections around the world has led scientists to study the dynamics of airborne transmission. In the study, published in the...
Read more

Hotel Occupancy Increased in India by 10-12% in September

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The hospitality segment which was brought to a grinding halt by the pandemic is slowly witnessing an improvement in demand as hotel occupancy in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada