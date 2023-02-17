Tripura: Women voters' turnout higher than men

Women voters' turnout in Thursday's elections to the Tripura Assembly was 3.05 percent higher than of their male counterparts, officials said on Friday.

Election officials said that 87.63 percent of the 28.14 lakh voters in Tripura exercised their franchise in Thursday's elections to the 60-member Assembly.

"This 87.63 percent turnout calculated based on the votes polled in EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and excluding the votes of the postal ballot and service votes, cast by the polling, security personnel, those who were engaged in the polling process, 80 plus senior citizens and physically challenged voters. The postal ballot and service vote's percentage would be known later," an election official said.