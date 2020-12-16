Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Uber Provided 10 Million Rides And Deliveries Of Food Globally For Free
BusinessLead Story

Uber Provided 10 Million Rides And Deliveries Of Food Globally For Free

Uber has pledged to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040

0
uber
Uber has provided free of cost food and trips globally. Flickr

Ride-hailing major Uber has provided 10 million (one crore) rides and deliveries of food globally to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need, free of charge in 2020 so far, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s annual analysis – ‘A Look Back at 2020: Year in Review’ also revealed that, in India, they have committed 180,000 free rides to state/local governments. They also partnered with the National Health Authority of India (NHA) to provide 100,000 free rides to healthcare workers.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We wanted to stand in solidarity with the government and committed to moving what mattered most: serving frontline healthcare workers, facilitating essential trips for citizens, and keeping vital supply chains moving,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia said in a statement.

The report revealed that the company also allocated $50 million globally to purchase health and safety supplies for drivers across the world. “India, we are distributing over three million masks and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and 200,000 bottles of sanitizers to drivers, free of cost,” the company said.

uber
Uber partnered with the National Health Authority of India to provide help. Pixabay

According to the report, Uber has also provided $24 million in financial assistance for drivers and delivery people around the world who needed to stop earning on the Uber app due to Covid-19. In India, they completed 100,000 plus orders through Uber’s last-mile delivery service, keeping vital supply chains moving during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Amid The Pandemic, Average Time Spent On Smartphones Increased By 25%

The company also facilitated essential trips to hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics during the lockdown and completed 45,000 plus trips on Uber Essential in India. The findings also showed that Delhi/NCR emerged as a top 10 global trips market for Uber in the month of September.

Globally, Uber has pledged to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040 and in India, has committed to scaling up to 3,000 electric vehicles and E-rickshaws on the platform by the end of 2021. (IANS)

Previous articleAction Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has challenged its critics claiming that 26,62,960 people have been provided employment in the last...
Read more
Lead Story

ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of the 'Biryani & Pulao Collection'. United in their Diversity, Biryani and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

NewsGram Desk - 0
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Uber Provided 10 Million Rides And Deliveries Of Food Globally For Free

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber has provided 10 million (one crore) rides and deliveries of food globally to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need, free...
Read more

Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has challenged its critics claiming that 26,62,960 people have been provided employment in the last...
Read more

ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of the 'Biryani & Pulao Collection'. United in their Diversity, Biryani and...
Read more

Study: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result...
Read more

Adding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more

Virtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the rules for online dating in the country. With the enforced lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms in place,...
Read more

Understanding Some Myths Associated With Egg Freezing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A ticking biological clock is a primary reason women choose to freeze their eggs. A woman's fertility peaks during her 20s and starts to...
Read more

The Survival Story Of Indian Art Market During Covid-19 Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its evolution, humankind has been threatened by numerous calamities but has always sustained its existence. Covid-19 is another such event that has impacted...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada