UK PM Rishi Sunak mocked for an embarrassing exchange with a homeless man

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticized over an awkward exchange with a homeless person while volunteering at a soup kitchen in front of television cameras, according to a media report.

Sunak visited a shelter on Friday, where after a brief exchange he asked the man whether he worked in business, The Guardian reported.

The man replied that he was homeless. Sunak then discussed his background in the finance industry and asked if it would be something the man would "like to get into".