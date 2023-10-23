How to Save Money and Get More Value When Hiring a Car in the UK: 5 Effective Tips to Avoid Extra Costs

By- Katy Nikolaou

Road trips are a travel idea that seems to be getting more and more popular. This is especially exciting in the United Kingdom as it consists of diverse destinations that are connected through scenic routes. For example, you can drive from cosmopolitan London to peaceful and coastal Brighton, or from England to Wales. The only reasons why some people may not want to go on such a road adventure are that they either haven’t got a car or can’t afford this type of holiday. In this article, we solve both of these problems by sharing 5 effective tips for saving money when hiring a car in the UK.

Tip 1: Compare Prices

The most effective way to save money is by finding the cheapest car hire option. This is not such an easy feat because most car hire companies claim that they have the best offers. What you need to do is to visit a site like holidaycars.com, where you can compare affordable hire cars and book the one that suits you online. To be more specific, you will see not only the daily car hire prices for each option but also any additional fees that may apply.

Tip 2: Additional Fees

It is imperative to know what actions may lead to you being charged extra. For example, you need to know if there is a mileage limit, what fuel policy the specific car hire company applies, and what the basic insurance package includes. By being aware and complying with all the terms in the hire agreements, you successfully avoid extra costs. You can find the terms and conditions on the official website of most companies or get a copy at their physical office.