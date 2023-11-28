Indian-origin store owner hit with community order for hygiene offences in UK

UK: An Indian-origin store owner has been hit with a community order after food contaminated with rat droppings and poison was found at his store in UK's Birmingham city last year.

Avtar Singh, 39, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 120 hours of unpaid work after he admitted to seven hygiene offences, BirminghamLive news website reported.

The Birmingham Magistrates' Court also ordered him pay 1,430 pounds in costs and a 114 pound victim surcharge.

Singh's offences date back to October 25 last year when city council officers discovered a number of issues at Singh's Diamond Drinks on Soho Road.