32-Year-Old Anthony Williams Charged with Attempted Murder After Mass Stabbing on High-Speed Train in Cambridgeshire

The suspect in the Cambridgeshire train stabbings has been identified. 32-year-old Anthony Williams of Peterborough has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, for the incident on 3 November 2025. The mass stabbing reportedly left 11 people injured. The attack took place on the evening of 1 November 2025.

The shocking mass stabbing caused chaos and panic among the public, raising concerns over safety while travelling. Williams has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. The charges also include two counts of possessing a knife. Two victims from the attack remain in critical condition.

On the evening of 1 November 2025, Williams boarded the 6:25 London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service. According to several eyewitnesses, he suddenly went on a rampage with a knife in hand. As he approached, many passengers panicked and tried to run or hide.