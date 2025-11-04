32-Year-Old Anthony Williams Charged with Attempted Murder After Mass Stabbing on High-Speed Train in Cambridgeshire

Key Points:
Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, assault, and knife possession.
The attack left 11 people injured, with two victims in critical condition.
Authorities are investigating whether Williams is linked to three other knife-related incidents in Peterborough.
The suspect in the Cambridgeshire train stabbings has been identified. 32-year-old Anthony Williams of Peterborough has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, for the incident on 3 November 2025. The mass stabbing reportedly left 11 people injured. The attack took place on the evening of 1 November 2025.
The shocking mass stabbing caused chaos and panic among the public, raising concerns over safety while travelling. Williams has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. The charges also include two counts of possessing a knife. Two victims from the attack remain in critical condition.
On the evening of 1 November 2025, Williams boarded the 6:25 London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service. According to several eyewitnesses, he suddenly went on a rampage with a knife in hand. As he approached, many passengers panicked and tried to run or hide.
Reports suggest that railway staff and passengers quickly got in between to restrain him. The train driver, John Andrew, along with Network Rail staff, attempted an emergency stop at Huntingdon station. When the train arrived, passengers were evacuated immediately.
However, Williams continued his attack, causing further fear and panic. Police apprehended him as he tried to cross the tracks.
Cambridgeshire police are also investigating whether Williams is connected to three other incidents prior to the train attack. On Friday, a man was seen holding a knife at a barbershop in Fletton, Peterborough. On the same day, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Williams was kept in custody after appearing in court on Monday. According to UK’s PA Media, he did not enter any pleas and reportedly stated that he has no “fixed address.” His next court hearing is scheduled for 1 December 2025.
