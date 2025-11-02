9 Critical After 10 Stabbed in Train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 Suspects Arrested

London, Nov 2 (IANS) As many as nine people were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England, police said, adding that two suspected attackers were arrested and counterterrorism police were supporting their investigation, local media reports said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as an "appalling incident".

British Transport Police said counterterrorism police were supporting its probe while it is working to find the full circumstances and motivation behind the incident, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: "We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further."

"At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."