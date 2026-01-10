UAE Drops UK from Scholarship List, Citing Fears of Islamist Radicalisation and Muslim Brotherhood Influence

The Financial Times reported that the exclusion is linked to fears of Islamist radicalisation on UK campuses, particularly the perceived influence of the Muslim Brotherhood, which the UAE designated a terrorist organisation in 2014. UAE officials reportedly told UK counterparts that they “do not want their children to be radicalised on campus.”

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly urged Western countries to ban the group, arguing that it poses a threat to its relatively secular and socially liberal system. The UK, however, has not proscribed the Brotherhood, despite a government-commissioned review in 2014 concluding that its ideology runs contrary to British values. As a result, federal funding for new students wishing to study in the UK will now be restricted, though privately funded students will still be allowed to enrol.

The move has already had a measurable impact. UAE student visas issued for study in the UK fell to 213 in the year ending September 2025 — a 27 per cent decline from the previous year and a 55 per cent drop compared with 2022. This marks a significant shift, as the UK was previously the most popular destination for Emirati students, with more than 8,500 studying at British universities during the 2023–24 academic year.