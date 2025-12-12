UK Cops Launch Probe to Hunt Suspects Behind ‘High-Value Burglary’ at Bristol Museum; British Raj-Era Artefacts Among 600 Items Stolen

A victorious burglary has taken place in the UK following the 2025 Louvre heist. A “high-value burglary” was carried out at the Bristol Museum’s archive on 25 September 2025, where more than 600 precious artefacts and valuable items were stolen by a group of men.

According to reports, the stolen items also included artefacts linked to India’s colonial past. The precious artefacts were taken from the museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

On 11 December 2025, detectives from the Avon and Somerset Police in the UK issued a public appeal with CCTV footage showing four men reportedly walking away from the museum.

See Also: The Mona Lisa, a gold toilet and now the Louvre’s royal jewels: a fascinating history of art heists

The burglary made headlines because the stolen artefacts had significant ties to Indian cultural history. According to reports, some of the items dated back to 19th-century India. Police stated that the stolen artefacts carried major “cultural significance.”

The police have released grainy and pixelated footage of the suspects involved in the high-value burglary walking away from the scene of the crime.