Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten is Not the Only Criminal in the Royal Bloodline: 400 Years Ago, his Ancestor King Charles I Was Beheaded — Know the Full Story

Who was King Charles I of England?



King Charles I of England was born on 1600 and is often credited with leading the British kingdoms into a wall during his reign over England, Ireland, and Scotland. Why? Some critics accuse Charles I of igniting the English Civil War (1642–1651). Charles was married to Henrietta Maria of France. The couple’s marriage resulted from an arrangement after Charles failed to marry Maria Anna, Infanta of Spain and Holy Roman Empress.

Charles’s wife, Queen Maria, was described in a painting by Van Dyck as a short woman “with irregular shoulders and teeth protruding from her mouth.”

Often regarded as an art lover, King Charles I collected over 2,000 paintings and sculptures. Despite his royal status and grand titles, many of his own people despised him. The people of his kingdom saw him as an arrogant, conceited, and self-centred figure who strongly believed in the doctrine of the divine right of kings.

The Divine Right of Kings was what led to the doom of King Charles I.

The doctrine argues that a monarch is above all earthly and human authorities, such as Parliament and the Pope. King Charles I was among the many royals who believed that their right to rule came from God himself. The doctrine stated that monarchs were not accountable to human authority or to the wishes of others, including the nobles.

The Divine Right of Kings further implies that only God has the authority to judge the actions of a king. The doctrine argued that it was nothing less than a sin to limit a king’s power or actions through human authority.

King Charles I became the King of England in 1625 and often clashed with the English Parliament. Many people disapproved of Charles’s methods as a ruler because he reportedly levied taxes without seeking Parliament’s approval. He fought against the armies of the English and Scottish parliaments in the English Civil War and was defeated in 1645 by Parliament’s New Model Army.

The King of England had to surrender to the Scottish army following his defeat and was later handed over to the English Parliament by the Scots.

But he remained adamant about the Divine Right of Kings and refused to allow Parliament to reduce his powers as a monarch. He escaped from captivity but was captured again in 1647.

Two years later, in 1649, he was put on trial and found guilty of treason. King Charles I was beheaded at the age of 48. The monarchy was abolished after his execution for several years but was restored in 1660 when his son and successor, Charles II, took over the title of king.

King Charles I became the first senior British royal to be executed by beheading. For the next few centuries, no member of the royal family had a serious brush with the law until now.