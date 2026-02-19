UK King Charles’ Brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in UK Over Alleged Misconduct Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Files

Key Points:
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested on February 19, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, marking an extraordinary moment in modern British history.
The allegations relate to his role as UK trade envoy in 2010, when he allegedly shared confidential government information with Jeffrey Epstein, triggering a serious investigation that could carry severe legal consequences.
His arrest follows the release of over three million Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, naming global figures and intensifying scrutiny over Epstein’s powerful international network.
The UK (United Kingdom) Police has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the suspicion of misconduct while in public office. Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the late British Queen Elizabeth II, and the younger brother of UK King Charles III, was apprehended by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from his residence in Norfolk and remains in custody. This is an extraordinary step in British history, as the brother of King Charles has been arrested.
King Charles III released a statement earlier today, expressing “deepest concern” but noting that “the law must take its course” and reaffirming full support for the legal process. Several other UK political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy have remarked that the arrest will follow a proper investigation, emphasising that no one is above the law.
See Also: NGT Clears ₹92,000-Crore Great Nicobar Project, Cites ‘Strategic Importance’ and Adequate Safeguards as Report Remains Confidential
Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor was born on February 19, 1960, and held the royal title of Prince, and Duke of York for a long time. He held the important governmental position of UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011. He remained in royal duties until 2019, when he had to step back from his duties in regards to controversial relations with Jeffrey Epstein.
Mountbatten-Windsor was involved in a long standing controversy for being friends with Epstein. His friendship remained for more than a decade, and that raised serious concerns in his duties as a public figure, given the conviction of Epstein as a sex offender. Several allegations levelled out against him that dented his image and put him on the spotlight. The allegations included claims of sexual misconduct and improper behaviour.
Following the controversies, Mountabatten-Windsor was legally removed from his royal patronage and titles. His arrest on February 19, 2026, on his 66th birthday, are based on the allegations that while representing the UK as its trade envoy in 2010, he sent confidential trade reports and official government information to Jeffrey Epstein, potentially compromising public office integrity and harming national interests. The Thames Valley Police is currently undergoing a formal investigation process into misconduct in public office, which is a serious offence in UK law, and can carry a life sentence in certain conditions.
See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Free speech is pure bullsh**,” Says French President Emmanuel Macron
The recent arrest follows the final release of Epstein files, that include millions of pages and files of confidential information. Over three million pages have been released by the US Department of Justice that contain millions of documents, images, videos and emails showcasing the activities of Epstein and his links with prominent politicians and public figures.
The unsealed records have specifically referenced former US President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, among others, whose names appeared in contact books or travel documents linked to Epstein. The documents also further detail the role of Ghislaine Maxwell in managing Epstein’s network, alongside references to high-profile business executives, foreign officials, and members of elite social circles, widening international scrutiny over the scale of his connections.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: