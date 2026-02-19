Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor was born on February 19, 1960, and held the royal title of Prince, and Duke of York for a long time. He held the important governmental position of UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011. He remained in royal duties until 2019, when he had to step back from his duties in regards to controversial relations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was involved in a long standing controversy for being friends with Epstein. His friendship remained for more than a decade, and that raised serious concerns in his duties as a public figure, given the conviction of Epstein as a sex offender. Several allegations levelled out against him that dented his image and put him on the spotlight. The allegations included claims of sexual misconduct and improper behaviour.

Following the controversies, Mountabatten-Windsor was legally removed from his royal patronage and titles. His arrest on February 19, 2026, on his 66th birthday, are based on the allegations that while representing the UK as its trade envoy in 2010, he sent confidential trade reports and official government information to Jeffrey Epstein, potentially compromising public office integrity and harming national interests. The Thames Valley Police is currently undergoing a formal investigation process into misconduct in public office, which is a serious offence in UK law, and can carry a life sentence in certain conditions.