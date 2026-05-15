Former Imam Abdul Halim Khan Sentenced to Life for Sexual Assault and Rape, Told Victims He Would Cure Them of “Bad Spirits”

A 54-year-old ex-imam named Abdul Halim Khan from east London has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting women and girls as young as 12 years old over a period of 10 years, from 2005 to 2014. Judge Leslie Cuthbert sentenced Khan at the Snaresbrook Crown Court. He stated that Khan deliberately used his position of significant power and authority to commit the crimes. “You systematically abused [your victims] for your own base sexual gratification,” said Cuthbert.

An exclusive BBC report written by Catherine Wyatt detailed the pattern of crimes committed by Khan. He reportedly lured girls to secluded places, such as cars, where he attacked his victims. He would pretend to be possessed by a jinn, a supernatural force, while continuing to assault and rape his victims.

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According to the BBC, Khan told the parents of young girls that he could cure them of “bad spirits.” He was found guilty of around 21 rape and child sexual offences in February 2026. Some of the attacks reportedly took place in secluded or hidden locations.

One of his victims told the BBC that he would warn them not to tell anyone about the assaults; otherwise, their families would be affected by his “black magic.” “I genuinely believed he had supernatural powers,” said Aria (not her real name). The court where Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment also heard statements from several victims who shared the aftereffects of the attacks.

One victim stated that she had attempted to take her own life following the assault. Aria also shared that she was told if she revealed the truth to anyone, “something really bad would happen to me and my family.” Another victim of Khan stated that, to her, he was not a human being; instead, “he is evil personified.”

According to the BBC, Khan told one of the victims that she was suffering from ovarian cancer and that only he could cure her. Various victims later came forward to reveal the crimes Khan had committed through his lies and manipulation.

Aria stated that she met Khan though her mother who told her the imam would advise her. At that time, she was getting in trouble at school. She claimed that Khan asked to get inside the car and touched her inappropriately. He reportedly told her “there are going to be things that are knocking on the car window.” Aria, then 13 years old, heard some noises and shared how scared she was.

Another victim, Farah (not her real name), told the BBC that her family was deceived into believing Khan’s lies that she needed protection and that only he could provide it. She stated that she knew what Khan was doing was wrong and added, “You know you're not meant to be touched like this. I was really confused, but I couldn't go back to my family because they wouldn't believe me."

His crimes came to light in 2018. Later, he was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual offences, and the rape of children under 13. Even though he was convicted of these crimes, he continued to receive support from his family and members of the Muslim community. The court reportedly received letters expressing support for him.

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