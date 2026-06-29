“We Immersed Our Children in a Culture of Victimhood” : Britain’s ‘Strictest Headmistress’ Katharine Birbalsingh Warns of Civilisational Collapse at ARC 2026

KATHARINE BIRBALSINGH, known across Britain as the country’s “strictest headmistress” delivered a warning about the future of Western society. Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) 2026 conference held on June 25, 2026, in London, United Kingdom, she said older generations have failed young people by teaching them victimhood instead of personal responsibility. This failure, she argued, is causing a deep moral and cultural crisis.

Birbalsingh began her speech by pointing to troubling recent events. She mentioned the case of Henry Novak, a young British student who was stabbed to death by a Sikh man. The case had garnered much controversy, as videos of that incident showed police officers handcuffing a bleeding Henry, pinning him to the ground. Birbalsingh questioned why the officers were subduing the victim instead of apprehending the perpetrator. Police officers, she said, seemed more worried about being called racist than helping the victim. She also spoke about young people celebrating online after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, even though he left behind young children.

“Those police officers were not evil or incompetent,” she explained. “They were terrified, terrified of being seen as racist.” According to Birbalsingh, many young people today see the world only in two groups: oppressors and the oppressed. This thinking comes from what they learn in schools and online.

At the center of her message was this statement:

“We are the ones who immersed our children in a culture of victimhood, which is at odds with the culture of personal responsibility we all grew up in. A culture we’ve very stupidly taken for granted.”

Directly addressing Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials, Birbarsingh remarked, “we are responsible for not teaching our children the difference between right and wrong.” As a result, many young people today feel excessive ‘white guilt.’ They make decisions based on fear of racism rather than doing what is right.

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Birbalsingh pointed out how history is now often taught as one long story of black and brown people fighting against “evil white oppressors.” Important facts, such as Britain ending the slave trade or other historical details, are often ignored and left out. “How can children feel proud of their country when they are taught it is only an evil oppressor?” she asked.

She contrasted this with the old values that built the West — the ‘small-c conservative values’ as she called them — hard work, duty to others, gratitude, and real sacrifice. These were once common in schools, churches, and families. Now, she said, young people grow up with social media, instant gratification, and the idea of “you do you.” Gen Z already acts differently in workplaces, and Gen Alpha may be worse than them.

Who Is Katharine Birbalsingh?

Katharine Birbalsingh is the founder and headmistress of Michaela Community School in Wembley, London. Opened in 2014, the school is famous for its very strict rules, silent corridors, high expectations, and focus on good character. Students come from many different backgrounds, yet the school achieves some of the best exam results in the country. The school has imposed a ban on a number of things — including phones, make-up, and mirrors — all in a bid to instill values of gratitude, duty, and collective responsibility.

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At Michaela, the focus is on personal responsibility. Teachers teach traditional values and expect excellent behavior. The school attracts hundreds of visitors every year who want to see how strict but effective education can work. Birbalsingh believes all children can succeed if given clear rules, strong teaching, and a sense of duty.

What Is the ARC Conference?

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) is an international group that holds annual conferences. It was founded in 2023 via the collaborative efforts of Dubai-based investment group Legatum, author Jordan Peterson, Conservative peer Baroness Philippa Stroud, and British businessman Paul Marshall.

The conference brings together thinkers, politicians, and leaders who want to promote personal responsibility, traditional values, strong families, and hope for the future. The 2026 event in London focused on rebuilding and renewing society.

Birbalsingh concluded her ARC speech with advice for parents and adults. She told them to live by traditional “small-c conservative” values – bravery, duty, love of country, hard work, and forgiveness. “We need to inoculate our children against the seductive ideas of victimhood,” she said.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)