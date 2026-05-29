Sikh Man Found Guilty of Stabbing 18-Year-Old University Student to Death in Southampton

A 18-year-old Henry Nowak who was a Finance University student from Chafford Hundred, Essex, England was stabbed by a 23 years old Vickrum Digwa with a Sikh kirpan - a ceremonial knife - with a 21cm blade on December 3, 2025. He stabbed Henry five times in Belmont Road, Southampton. When Henry Nowak was walking to his home from a night out in Southampton, England on the same day, the horrible incident took place.

Vickrum Digwa, in his defence, told the Southampton Crown Court that he was subjected to a racist attack by Henry. According to Vickrum, Henry punched him and knocked his turban off in a fight. After this incident he murdered Henry with a Sikh ceremonial knife. Vickrum told the court that he carries the knife as a tradition of Sikh faith in their community. However, the jury has rejected this defence and found Vickrum Digwa guilty of murder of Henry Nowak.

Henry was filmed by his attacker Vickrum in which Henry seems to be telling him that I am a bad man, moments before the knife attack. The attack included two stab deeper wounds to the back of Henry’s legs and a fatal wound to his heart as well as on his chest. The 23-year-old Vickrum is also convicted of carrying a bladed weapon in public and his mother, Kiran Kaur aged 53, found guilty of assisting him by removing the sharp weapon from the incident. The court also found that Vickrum Digwa also lied to the police officers that he had not stabbed Henry Nowak. Henry succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. Henry’s last words were “I can’t breathe”.

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'Our hearts ache:' Henry Nowak Family

While paying tribute to Henry Nowak after his death, his family said Henry had been "fully embracing university life" and was out with his football teammates on the night when he died. Vickrum mentioned to the police officers that he stabbed Henry to the back of his legs in self-defence only after he threatened him and also grabbed him with his hair. Vickrum didn't realize that he had caused a fatal stab wound to Henry's chest. This incident led to the arrest of Nowak and putting him in handcuffs before he collapsed and died because of his injuries despite the first aid.

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The trial of this case is over and now it has been referred to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct to investigate further. Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France of Hampshire Constabulary, apologised on behalf of those officers for not understanding the sensitivity of the case and being unaware of Henry's injuries after being stabbed by the sikh man. Kiran Kaur-mother of Vickrum Digwa looked upset as the verdict was declared, while Digwa showed little emotion in the court room. Digwa's and his mother's sentence will be pronounced at Southampton Crown Court on July 27, 2026.

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