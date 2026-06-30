"Complex Choices are Made": BBC Responds to Complaints Over Lack of Coverage of Rupert Lowe's Inquiry Report on 'Pakistani Rape Gangs'

ON JUNE 16, 2026, British politician Rupert Lowe shared The Rape Gang Inquiry Report in the UK Parliament, a 219-page report on grooming gangs (primarily of Pakistani origin), which alleged over 250,000 young women were subjected to abuse for over two decades. The report reignited debates over immigration and islamisation of Europe, while also drawing criticism against the British media’s lack of coverage of the matter.

Lowe was originally a Member of Parliament from Reform UK but left the party to launch Restore Britain in 2025. He shared his ‘Rape Gang Inquiry Report’ on X along with sharing harrowing victims’ testimonies in the House of Commons. In the report, it is mentioned that the inquiry was established to examine, “systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs across towns and cities up and down the nation.”

It also highlights failures of government institutions to take actions against the perpetrators, specifically emphasizing over the shortcomings of police, social services, schools, the NHS, and licensing authorities that allowed these gangs to operate. Since the release of the report, its media coverage, or lack thereof, has also drawn special attention, especially towards the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Details of Rupert Lowe's Inquiry Report

Rupert Lowe’s Inquiry report claims that it is “survivor-led” report and was headed by a survivor herself, Sammy Woodhouse, who later turned activist voicing her opinions against the grooming gang abuse. It was a publicly funded report with more than 20,000 people contributing over £600,000.

The report consists of testimony of survivors, relatives of victims, and whistleblowers. It claims that an organised network transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, video recorded the abuse for blackmail and passed girls between multiple adult men. The report also alleges that the incidents date back to 1950s, with same pattern being followed across 149 local authority districts, which is nearly 40% of all such districts in the UK.

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In the report, most victims were groomed in the same method: young white British girls were befriended by Muslim immigrant men; given alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes; picked up from schools, care homes, and streets; and then they were taken away to be raped repeatedly by groups of men.

The biggest claim of the report is that, “at least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion and lifelong trauma.” However, this data is not an original finding of this inquiry; rather, it is attributed to a claim made by Lord Pearson of Rannoch during the 2019 House of Lords debate. Lord Pearson also added that this number “is probably an underestimate.”

Lowe’s inquiry also refers to other reports like the 2014 Jay Report, which found at least 1,400 victims of abuse between 1997 and 2013. The 2022 Telford Inquiry reports that “more than 1,000 children (predominantly girls)" were abused "over decades, again with the same perpetrator profile.”

BBC Responds to the Lack of Coverage

After the British MP Rupert Lowe released the report on June 16, 2026, it drew sharp reactions from the public, especially amid the rising anti-immigration wave in the West. The lack of coverage from the national news broadcaster BBC was striking for many users who called out the media outlet on social media.

On June 29, 2026, the British Broadcasting Corporation issued a response to such complaints on their website. They wrote, “We recognise the importance of the wider story of grooming gangs and have frequently covered the issue including a number of exclusive stories. The government is holding a national statutory inquiry into grooming gangs – we have reported on the setting up of that inquiry and will cover its proceedings extensively.”

Addressing the editorial process of the outlet, BBC claimed that does not show any bias from their part, rather it was a result of a complex process. The British media organization added, “We know that not everyone will agree with our decisions on what to cover. These complex choices are made for editorial and practical reasons, and should not be taken as indicative of bias.”

However, Rupert Lowe responded to BBC’s clarification and deemed it unsatisfactory. He claims that the national broadcaster was quick to cover “malicious complaints” against the inquiry, in an attempt to “smear” his party’s efforts. “They were then forced to later apologise about how they covered the story,” Lowe wrote on X. He further added, “We're told 'complex choices' are made, meaning that efforts to uncover the industrial rape of young girls is not near the top of list.”

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