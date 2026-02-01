Govt Announces ₹10,000 Cr Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme to Make India a Global Biopharma Hub in Budget 2026

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a Rs 10,000 crore outlay for the Bio Pharma Shakti scheme for biologics and biosimilar drugs to make India a global bio-pharma hub.

Presenting the Budget 2026-27, she said these bio medicines would help the country tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes.

The Finance Minister also said that the government would create 1 lakh Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) in 10 disciplines like optometry, radiology, and anaesthesia over the next five years as part of the Budget proposals.

Sitharaman also announced that as many as 1.5 lakh caregivers would be created for geriatric and NSQF-aligned programmes in the country.

Besides, more emergency and trauma centres would be set up in the country, and mental health institutions would be built on the lines of the NIMHANS.