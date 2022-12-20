Antonio Guterres says adding permanent members to UNSC 'now seriously on the table'

Russia, the US, Britain, and France have endorsed India for a permanent seat.

However, the other permanent member, China, has so far been against reforms.

As its President this month, India convened a ministerial-level meeting of the Council on reforming the UN which put a spotlight on the Council's basic architecture of permanent membership mired in post-World War II geopolitics which has changed dramatically in 75 years.

The meeting heard broad support for reforms from across the world, with only a small number of countries opposing all or most of it.

On another aspect of the Council reforms, Guterres doubted that there would be a challenge to the right of veto enjoyed by the current permanent members.

"I remain pessimistic about the possibility of the right of veto to be seriously put into question," he said.

But he said that even here some accountability has been introduced by the General Assembly.

"Let's not forget that now, any veto in the Security Council leads to a discussion in the General Assembly and the explanation of the reasons for the veto," he said.