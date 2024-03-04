Call for Session Proposals for the Science Summit at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79)

United Nations General Assembly:- ISC and partners will convene the 10th edition of the Science Summit at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) on 10-27 September, 2024. The call for session proposals is open and will close on 1 May 2024.

As in previous years, the main theme of the Summit will be the role and contribution of science and innovation to attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The main objective will be to raise awareness of the role and contribution of science and innovation to attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, the Summit will promote a more inclusive approach to science globally to ensure that the pursuit of scientific excellence involves and provides benefits to many more stakeholders. The Summit will take place both physically in New York and online.

The Science Summit at UNGA79 is poised to be an unparalleled gathering, drawing on the remarkable momentum and achievements of the Science Summit in 2023. Last year's summit showcased an impressive array of 402 sessions and plenaries, featuring over 1800 distinguished speakers from around the globe. This year, we aim to not only match but exceed these accomplishments by bringing together an even more diverse and dynamic group of participants.

The Summit serves as a confluence for a myriad of thought leaders, including eminent scientists, cutting-edge technologists, creative innovators, influential policymakers, key decision-makers, astute regulators, savvy financiers, generous philanthropists, prominent editors, and engaged community leaders. The primary goal is to foster a fertile environment for discussions that bridge the gap between science and society, ensuring that the pursuit of scientific knowledge is a collaborative, inclusive endeavour that benefits all citizens.

In line with this vision, the Summit will delve into an extensive range of themes, each carefully chosen to reflect the critical challenges and opportunities facing our world today. Health, a paramount concern, especially in the wake of global challenges, will be a focal point, covering advancements in biological and medical sciences that promise to revolutionise healthcare and well-being. The Summit will also explore the vast potential of digital technologies in catalysing innovation and connectivity across various sectors.

Food, nutrition, and agriculture will be another cornerstone of the discussions, addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices and innovations that can secure food supplies for the growing global population while preserving our planet. Environmental concerns will take centre stage, exploring solutions for conservation, biodiversity, and the sustainable use of resources. The Summit will also spotlight advancements in materials science, which are key to developing new, sustainable technologies and products.

Clean water, an essential yet increasingly scarce resource, will be a critical theme, emphasising the importance of water conservation, management, and purification technologies in ensuring access to safe drinking water for all. These discussions will highlight the latest scientific breakthroughs and explore the socio-economic, policy, and ethical implications, ensuring a holistic approach to tackling these global issues.

The Science Summit at UNGA79 aims to create a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration by weaving together these diverse themes. It seeks to inspire action and foster partnerships that will drive forward the global agenda for sustainable development, leveraging the power of science and innovation for the greater good. AlphaGalileo/SP