UN report condemns executions, hijab crackdown in Iran

“Especially troubling is the 84% increase in executions for drug-related offenses in 2023, the highest figure in nearly a decade,” she said.

The nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights puts the number of people reportedly executed for drug-related charges last year at 471. It says that executions are continuing to surge this year, with “at least 243 people, including 10 women [who] have been executed in 2024, so far.”

Al-Nashif told the council that minorities continue to be disproportionately affected by executions, “with 20% of all executions in 2023 affecting the Baluch minority.”