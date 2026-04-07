Assam Assembly Elections 2026: War of Words between Incumbent CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Debutant Politician Kunki Chowdhury

The Beef Row And 'Anti-National' Allegations

Sujata Chowdhury runs an online media news portal, NorthEast Now, based in Guwahati, Assam. She has frequently criticised CM Sarma in her social media posts. Hitting out at her, CM Sarma told reporters that she had openly supported Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in her posts. He claimed that by supporting them on their remarks on the Siliguri Corridor (also known as Chicken’s Neck), she supported anti-national activities.

During another campaign on Friday, April 3, 2026, CM Sarma doubled down on his attack on the Chowdhury family. He said: “The girl’s parents not only eat beef, but they also show it to the public and eat. Are we not Hindus? In Assam, there is a law against publicly eating beef and eating beef in places where Hindu people stay. Despite such a strong law, how can her mother eat beef?… Cow is our mother”

Kunki Chowdhury however, termed the allegations false and baseless. Speaking to the media on April 3, 2026, she said that she was surprised by this attention from the CM himself, which indicated that he was afraid of her candidature and the support she received. She also criticised the CM for targeting her family. Her mother also hit back at CM Sarma, stating that the allegations against her of eating beef were completely false and factually incorrect. The senior Chowdhury also called for verification of any purported images.

Hitting out at CM Sarma’s claims of her being anti-national, she also mentioned that she was from a patriot family and her grandfather, Ari Bahadur Gurung, was a member of the Constituent Assembly. She also said that her uncle, Dambar Singh Gurung, was the founding president of the All India Gorkha League.