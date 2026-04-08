Election Commission Prohibits Conducting And Disseminating Exit Polls of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from April 9, 2026, to April 29, 2026

The Election Commission has banned conducting or disseminating exit polls through print or electronic media between 7:00 am, April 9, and 6:30 pm, April 29.
This restriction falls under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Violating this rule is punishable by up to two years imprisonment.
A 48-hour silence period before voting ends also prohibits TV, radio, and cable networks from displaying any election material, panelist appeals, or opinion polls.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stated that no exit polls will be conducted or disseminated from 7:00 am, April 9, 2026, till 6:30 pm, April 29, 2026. It has restricted media channels to observe this rule, keeping in mind Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951. The rules are notified considering the Legislative Assembly elections to be held in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
In a Press Note released on April 2, 2026, the EC stated: “The Commission under Section 126A of the R.P. Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on April 9, 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on April 29, 2026 (Wednesday). Violation of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment upto a period of two years, or with fine or both.”
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The EC had announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and bye-elections to eight Assembly Constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura on March 15, 2026. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are all set to vote in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23, 2026, in a single phase, while West Bengal will see voting in two phases on April 23, 2026, and April 29, 2026.
Additionally, the Press Note also notified the silence period ahead of the elections in the poll-bound areas. This is in accordance with Section 126 (1) (b) of the RPA, 1951, which “prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.”
Therefore, the silence period was enforced in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 7, 2026. The silence period will end in Assam at 5:00 pm, April 9, 2026, and at 6:00 pm, April 9, 2026, in Kerala and Puducherry. The silence period for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) is from 6:00 pm, April 21, 2026, up to 6:00 pm, April 23, 2026. The silence period for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections is from 6:00 pm, April 27, 2026, till 6:00 pm, April 29, 2026.
The Press Note also states: “Accordingly, the Commission reiterates that the TV/Radio channels and cable networks should ensure that the contents of the programme telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the period mentioned above do not contain any material, including views/appeals by panellists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s) or influencing/affecting the result of the election. This includes display of any opinion poll.”
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Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, was enacted to ensure that voters are not unduly influenced by predictions before they cast their ballots. It strictly prohibits conducting any exit polls and publishing or publicizing their results through print or electronic media during the designated election period. This ban begins from the hour fixed for the commencement of polling in the first phase and lasts until half an hour after polling concludes in the final phase across all states.
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