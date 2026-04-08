Election Commission Prohibits Conducting And Disseminating Exit Polls of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from April 9, 2026, to April 29, 2026

2026 Election Schedule

The EC had announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and bye-elections to eight Assembly Constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura on March 15, 2026. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are all set to vote in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23, 2026, in a single phase, while West Bengal will see voting in two phases on April 23, 2026, and April 29, 2026.

Enforcement Of The Silence Period

Additionally, the Press Note also notified the silence period ahead of the elections in the poll-bound areas. This is in accordance with Section 126 (1) (b) of the RPA, 1951, which “prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.”

Therefore, the silence period was enforced in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 7, 2026. The silence period will end in Assam at 5:00 pm, April 9, 2026, and at 6:00 pm, April 9, 2026, in Kerala and Puducherry. The silence period for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) is from 6:00 pm, April 21, 2026, up to 6:00 pm, April 23, 2026. The silence period for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections is from 6:00 pm, April 27, 2026, till 6:00 pm, April 29, 2026.

Media Restrictions During Silence Period

The Press Note also states: “Accordingly, the Commission reiterates that the TV/Radio channels and cable networks should ensure that the contents of the programme telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the period mentioned above do not contain any material, including views/appeals by panellists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s) or influencing/affecting the result of the election. This includes display of any opinion poll.”

See Also: Census 2027 Goes Digital: Government Announces Self-Enumeration Option, Two-Phase Exercise, Caste Data Collection and Strict Confidentiality Under Census Law