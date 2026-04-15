250 People Feared Missing After Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees and Bangladeshis Capsizes in Andaman Sea

Many Rohingya continue to undertake such perilous journeys as conditions in camps worsen and violence persists in Myanmar. The agencies noted that shrinking humanitarian aid and the lack of long-term solutions are pushing refugees toward dangerous migration routes.

The agencies said that these boats used for migration are often small and cramped and lack basic facilities such as fresh water and sanitation. They also noted that many do not make it to their destination, highlighting the recurring risks faced by displaced populations.

The agencies further pointed out that this tragedy is a reminder of the urgent need to address these issues. They added that the root causes of displacement in Myanmar must be tackled so that Rohingya refugees can return to their homes voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

[VP]