250 People Feared Missing After Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees and Bangladeshis Capsizes in Andaman Sea

Around 250 Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals are feared missing after a trawler capsized while travelling from Teknaf towards Malaysia.
Only nine people have been rescued so far, after being found drifting at sea by a passing vessel, according to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.
UN agencies blamed overcrowding, rough weather, and trafficking networks, warning that worsening conditions are forcing Rohingya into dangerous journeys.
A total of 250 people are feared missing after a trawler carrying them capsized in the Andaman Sea. The passengers included Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals who were reportedly attempting to reach Malaysia. Their journey began from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh, with the vessel carrying men, women, and children in overcrowded conditions.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) issued a joint statement saying the trawler “reportedly sank due to heavy winds, rough seas and overcrowding”. The exact date of the incident remains unclear, though initial reports suggest it may have occurred around April 9, 2026.
So far, nine survivors have been rescued. The Bangladesh Coast Guard said they were found drifting at sea by a passing vessel and were later brought to safety.
The UN agencies expressed deep concern over the tragedy, stating, “This tragedy highlights the devastating human cost of protracted displacement and the continued absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya.” They added that the incident shows the dire consequences of prolonged displacement and urged global support: “We urgently call on the international community to step up solidarity and sustain funding to support assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as well as support for Bangladeshi host communities.”
Thousands of Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority from Myanmar, risk dangerous sea journeys each year to escape dire living conditions. Many of those onboard are believed to have fled overcrowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where more than a million refugees live after fleeing violence in Rakhine State.
Many Rohingya continue to undertake such perilous journeys as conditions in camps worsen and violence persists in Myanmar. The agencies noted that shrinking humanitarian aid and the lack of long-term solutions are pushing refugees toward dangerous migration routes.
The agencies said that these boats used for migration are often small and cramped and lack basic facilities such as fresh water and sanitation. They also noted that many do not make it to their destination, highlighting the recurring risks faced by displaced populations.
The agencies further pointed out that this tragedy is a reminder of the urgent need to address these issues. They added that the root causes of displacement in Myanmar must be tackled so that Rohingya refugees can return to their homes voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: