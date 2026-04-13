Land Redistribution to Land Capture: How the Tata Nano Brought an End to 34 Years of Left Front Rule in West Bengal

In 2006, the Left Front returned to power for a seventh consecutive term under Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Unlike earlier Left leaders, Bhattacharjee pushed aggressively for industrialisation, hoping to revive Bengal’s stagnant economy and reverse decades of capital flight.

Shortly after the 2006 election, Bhattacharjee announced that Tata Motors would set up a manufacturing unit for the Tata Nano, a low-cost car priced at around ₹1 lakh. The project was presented as a major investment that would create jobs and signal Bengal’s return as an industrial hub.

Singur in Hooghly district was chosen for the project. The area was known for fertile multi-crop agricultural land, and the government moved to acquire nearly 1,000 acres for the plant. While many farmers accepted compensation, others refused to give up their land, fearing loss of livelihood.

The acquisition triggered widespread unrest. Farmers, activists and political groups began protesting what they described as forcible acquisition of fertile agricultural land. The protests soon gained political momentum.