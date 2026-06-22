Bonn Conference Confirms Climate Action Impossible Unless Corporate Capture of UN Process Ends

As international climate talks backed by the United Nations wrapped up Thursday in Bonn, Germany, campaigners stressed that policymakers must do more to curb the influence of polluting industries if such negotiations are going to have any hope of helping the world bring the fossil fuel era to an end.

The Bonn climate talks—officially the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Mid-Year Subsidiary Bodies meetings, or SB64—serve as a technical and diplomatic staging ground for the next UN Climate Change Conference, or COP31, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye this November.

With current national climate pledges remaining far from what’s needed to limit planetary warming to 1.5°C—the increasingly moribund target at the heart of the Paris Climate Agreement—experts and campaigners are taking aim at the UNFCCC’s reliance on consensus-based decision-making, which allows a handful of fossil fuel-producing nations and the oil, gas, and coal industries to block ambitious climate action and weaken international agreements.

“At the climate talks in Bonn, States failed to make meaningful progress and pushed back on already established agreements, exposing a critical truth: Climate justice should not be vetoed, and reform of the UNFCCC is needed to enable climate action at the speed and scale the crisis demands,” Lien Vandamme, senior campaigner at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), said in a statement Thursday.

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Vandamme added that “effective multilateralism is the only way out of the climate crisis, and this process does not live up to that expectation.”

Rallying under a “Friends of Science” banner, dozens of nations are calling out coordinated attacks by fossil fuel producers and the oil, gas, and coal industries on science that threatens their economic prospects.

“We see coordinated efforts to cast doubt on the best available science driven by a narrow set of interests, not by the needs of our people,” lead Panamanian negotiator Ana Aguilar said during a Wednesday press conference.

“We have seen this playbook before,” she added. “Manufacture doubt, delay the response, and let the vulnerable people pay this bill.”

Lead Fijian negotiator Sivendra Michael put it more bluntly, telling reporters, “Anyone that is blocking references to science—they are not our friends.”

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There has been some progress. As CIEL noted: