ED Raids a Climate NGO Alleging FEMA Violation for Promoting Transition Away from Fossil Fuels

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 5 January 2026, carried out searches at premises linked to Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd., a climate advocacy and agro based company run by prominent climate activist Harjeet Singh, in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency claimed the organisation is suspected of receiving foreign funds to “run narratives to influence government policies in the energy sector”, referring to the NGO participation in the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FF-NPT) Initiative.

According to officials, the searches covered an office, a business store and residential premises connected to the company and its founders in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. Satat Sampada also runs an associated entity, the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation. Both are co-founded by climate activist Harjeet Singh and Jyoti Awasthi.

A senior ED official said the agency is examining the end use of foreign exchange received from overseas organisations and whether the funds were channeled through consultancy arrangements to influence policy discussions in India’s energy sector. The agency has not publicly disclosed documents or material seized during the searches to substantiate the allegations.

The ED investigation focuses on foreign remittances received by Satat Sampada between 2021 and 2025. Officials familiar with the probe said the total foreign funds under scrutiny exceed ₹6 crore. These remittances were allegedly received in the guise of consultancy charges. According to one official, cross verification of filings by overseas remitters suggested that the transfers were intended to support advocacy linked to the FF-NPT, an international civil society initiative that calls for a halt to the expansion of coal, oil and gas projects and a managed transition to renewable energy.

India is not a participant in the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. ED officials have claimed that promoting the initiative within India could have implications for the country’s energy security, a contention that forms part of the agency’s suspicion regarding the purpose of the foreign funds.