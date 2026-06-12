What is El Nino, The Climate Pattern That Can Reshape Global Weather, and Why is Everyone Afraid of It?

EL NINO is mentioned more often in weather reports recently. It is generally called a complex natural weather pattern or phenomenon that could bring extreme weather conditions to several parts of the world. This phenomenon has officially begun, as said by the scientists of the United States. It is considered as one of the most important climate phenomena which can alter weather conditions across the globe. It is bringing droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms to different regions.

This pattern usually occurs every two to seven years and El Nino events can not be predicted for several months in advance. The timing and intensity of this phenomenon remain difficult to forecast and the impact can be extremely dangerous. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that this pattern is likely to strengthen in the current year. Many forecasts suggest it could be one of the strongest El Niños in history. They have also predicted that 2027 might be the hottest year on record, with disruption to weather, food supplies and economies.

According to the predictions by several Meteorologists, it will exceed in the coming years. It first began in 1997 and helped trigger damages from heatwaves, floods, droughts, tornadoes, and wildfires. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has confirmed the existence of the El Nino phenomenon, which affects weather patterns across the globe.

El Nino in a warming world

El Nino has once again become the center of attraction as scientists monitor various signs of its possible return with high intensity. According to a report shared by the Meteorological Organization, rising ocean temperatures indicate the potential beginning of the phenomenon during the middle part of 2026.

Understanding the phenomenon of El Nino is crucial because it will help the government and several communities, as industries prepare for shifts in the patterns of weather that can affect food production, water supplies, health systems and infrastructure. Let’s take a look at some points on how El Nino affects the world:

1.Extreme weather conditions– El Nino can increase floods in some regions and droughts in others.

2. Heat waves – In this phenomenon, global temperatures often rise during strong El Niño events.

3. Agricultural losses – Due to El Nino, changes in rainfall can damage crops and reduce food production in the country.

4. Water shortages – Drought-prone areas may experience reduced water supplies because of El Nino.

5. Economic damage – Floods, storms, wildfires, and crop failures can cost billions of dollars.

See also: Too Hot, Too Humid: Why The Sustained Heatwave In India and Pakistan is so Dangerous

El Nino – How Does it Occur?

It is a natural phenomenon where the ocean temperatures rise especially in parts of the Pacific Ocean. El Nino is a Spanish word and this refers to ‘the child.’ Another natural phenomenon is La Nina, which is also in the news nowadays. This particular term means ‘little girl.’ La Nina is basically opposite to the El Nino phenomenon as it results in the ‘cooling’ of the ocean water in several parts of the Pacific Ocean. Both phenomena result in the changes in atmospheric conditions along with oceanic changes.

El Nino: Effects on India