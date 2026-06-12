What is El Nino, The Climate Pattern That Can Reshape Global Weather, and Why is Everyone Afraid of It?

The scientists of the United States said that El Nino has officially begun
The phenomenon occurs every two to seven years and El Nino events can not be predicted in advance
El Nino was first recognized by Peruvian fishermen off the coast of Peru as the appearance of usually warm water
EL NINO is mentioned more often in weather reports recently. It is generally called a complex natural weather pattern or phenomenon that could bring extreme weather conditions to several parts of the world. This phenomenon has officially begun, as said by the scientists of the United States. It is considered as one of the most important climate phenomena which can alter weather conditions across the globe. It is bringing droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms to different regions.
This pattern usually occurs every two to seven years and El Nino events can not be predicted for several months in advance. The timing and intensity of this phenomenon remain difficult to forecast and the impact can be extremely dangerous. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that this pattern is likely to strengthen in the current year. Many forecasts suggest it could be one of the strongest El Niños in history. They have also predicted that 2027 might be the hottest year on record, with disruption to weather, food supplies and economies.
According to the predictions by several Meteorologists, it will exceed in the coming years. It first began in 1997 and helped trigger damages from heatwaves, floods, droughts, tornadoes, and wildfires. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has confirmed the existence of the El Nino phenomenon, which affects weather patterns across the globe.
El Nino has once again become the center of attraction as scientists monitor various signs of its possible return with high intensity. According to a report shared by the Meteorological Organization, rising ocean temperatures indicate the potential beginning of the phenomenon during the middle part of 2026.
Understanding the phenomenon of El Nino is crucial because it will help the government and several communities, as industries prepare for shifts in the patterns of weather that can affect food production, water supplies, health systems and infrastructure. Let’s take a look at some points on how El Nino affects the world:
1.Extreme weather conditions– El Nino can increase floods in some regions and droughts in others.
2. Heat waves – In this phenomenon, global temperatures often rise during strong El Niño events.
3. Agricultural losses – Due to El Nino, changes in rainfall can damage crops and reduce food production in the country.
4. Water shortages – Drought-prone areas may experience reduced water supplies because of El Nino.
5. Economic damage – Floods, storms, wildfires, and crop failures can cost billions of dollars.
See also: Too Hot, Too Humid: Why The Sustained Heatwave In India and Pakistan is so Dangerous
It is a natural phenomenon where the ocean temperatures rise especially in parts of the Pacific Ocean. El Nino is a Spanish word and this refers to ‘the child.’ Another natural phenomenon is La Nina, which is also in the news nowadays. This particular term means ‘little girl.’ La Nina is basically opposite to the El Nino phenomenon as it results in the ‘cooling’ of the ocean water in several parts of the Pacific Ocean. Both phenomena result in the changes in atmospheric conditions along with oceanic changes.
The effects of the El Nino phenomenon include the coast of Peru in South America, which generally has higher pressure than the region. The oceans in India are generally warmer and have relatively lower pressure. Because of this, winds move from near the western Pacific to the Indian Ocean. Also, the pressure on the landmass of India is lower than on the Indian Ocean. If this normal pressure distribution is affected for various reasons, the monsoons are automatically affected. These phenomena are opposite phases of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle.
The ENSO cycle describes the fluctuations in temperature between atmosphere and ocean in the east-central Equatorial Pacific. These patterns last for nine to twelve months, but in some cases they last for years also. El Nino is considered as a warm phase whereas La Nina is considered as a cold phase.
The phenomenon was first recognized by Peruvian fishermen off the coast of Peru as the appearance of usually warm water in the 1600s. Several Spanish immigrants called it, little boy in Spanish. As it is a climate change, several climatologists predicted that El Nino occurs simultaneously with the Southern Oscillation. The Southern Oscillation is a climate change pattern in air pressure over the tropical Pacific Ocean. Several governments, scientists, and non-governmental organizations are collecting data and information regarding this phenomenon with the help of numerous technologies such as scientific buoys.
Due to these types of phenomena, climate risks continue to grow. It is extremely important to understand El Nino, not only for forecasting weather conditions but to help societies prepare for an uncertain crisis or future. The scientists are still figuring out how climate change may influence future events and programs. Many of them have already warned that the combination of human-caused warming and natural climate variability can lead to extreme weather conditions and impacts in future.
See also: Heatstroke in Dogs and Cats: Why It’s More Dangerous in Hot Countries
As we all know, taking precautions for El Nino is required. Rising temperature during the El Nino can easily increase the risk of dehydration, heatstroke and heat exhaustion. People should take precaution by drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sun exposure during the peak hours of the day, and seeking medical attention if you go through weakness, excessive fatigue or dizziness.
1. El Nino hit between the time period of 1982 to 1983 and 1997 to 1998. It is considered as the most intense pattern in the 20th century.
2. During the 1982-83 event, sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific were around 9-18° F above normal level.
3. The 1997 to 1998 event resulted in drought conditions in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Peru and California experienced severe floods and heavy rain during the period.
4. The Midwest experienced record-breaking warm temperatures in history during a period that was popularly known as “the year without a winter.”
Suggested reading: