6 in 7 Journalist Murders Worldwide Go Unpunished as ‘Press Freedom Predators’ Run Rampant

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brett Wilkins

The vast majority of journalist killings around the world go unpunished, according to a United Nations analysis published Monday, the same day that the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders released a report naming dozens of powerful actors—including US President Donald Trump—as “press freedom predators” who are repressing independent journalism.

In a report published on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) noted that 189 journalists were killed in 2024 and 2025, a 20% increase over the previous two-year period. In 6 out of every 7 of those killings, the perpetrators were not brought to justice.

“Journalists are increasingly paying with their lives for reporting from the frontlines of war, and far too often those responsible for their killings are not held accountable,” UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said, calling on governments to respect a 2015 UN Security Council resolution affirming that journalists and other media workers must be protected as civilians during armed conflicts.

To mark the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged that “across the world, journalists continue to pay an outrageous price for telling the truth.”

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“Over the past year, at least 34 journalists paid the ultimate price,” he continued, adding that in conflict zones, the impunity rate is “close to 100%.”

“This is a heinous affront to the victims and their loved ones, as well as all of us who depend on journalists to remain informed and engaged,” Guterres asserted. “This scandal must end.”

As UNESCO noted:

Killings were recorded across all regions of the world during the 2024-25 biennium, representing “a global scourge,” the report said.The highest number of verified cases were in the Arab states (97), followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (37), Asia-Pacific (34), Central and Eastern Europe (14), Africa (6), and Western Europe and North America (1).The state of Palestine had the highest number of killings in both years, at 30 and 32, respectively.

The journalists killed in Palestine were almost all slain by Israeli forces.

UNESCO’s findings underscore concerns raised by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which documented a record 129 journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2025 alone. Israel was responsible for approximately two-thirds of those deaths, according to the organization, with the vast majority of those killed by Israeli forces being Palestinians in Gaza. Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza has become the deadliest conflict for journalists in CPJ’s records.

The Paris-based group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) observed International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists by publishing its 2026 Press Freedom Predators List, an annual review of powerful actors it says are working to silence critical reporting.

RSF described methods ranging from assassination and imprisonment to employing internet trolls and bots, “to silence independent voices and trample on the right to information.”

Trump made his first appearance on RSF’s list after narrowly avoiding inclusion last year. The group cited what it called his “appalling record of attacks on the press” during his second term, accusing his administration of attempting to reduce journalism to political propaganda and physically restrict reporters.

The United States currently ranks 64th on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index. It ranked 17th the first time the group published the index in 2002, but plummeted to 33rd the following year amid the George W. Bush administration’s War on Terror crackdown, and 53rd in 2006. The country climbed to 20th during the early years of the Obama administration but fell back down to 49th in 2015 amid then-President Barack Obama’s war on whistleblowers.

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The US never ranked as poorly as it did under Obama during Trump’s first term, and fell as low as 55th during the Biden administration’s attempts to quash reporting on the Gaza genocide. But the country has never sunk as low in the rankings as it has during Trump’s second tenure.

Other prominent press freedom predators, according to RSF, include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tech giants Alphabet and Meta, tech titan Elon Musk, the Israel Defense Forces, Chinese Communist Party, and Mexican drug cartels.

“The Press Freedom Predators List builds on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index—which highlights how press freedom has evolved in every country each year—and turns the spotlight around to identify the actors responsible for declining press freedom,” RSF director-general Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.

“Behind the statistics, the setbacks, and the obstacles lie clear lines of responsibility. Whether they resort to physical or verbal violence, legal abuses, intimidation, digital manipulation of the facts, or economic pressure, these predators share the same goal: to prevent journalists from doing their jobs and deprive citizens of information from independent sources,” he continued.

“RSF makes nothing up—each predator has their own profile, presented as a sort of hall of shame, that shows their background, rhetoric, and weapon of choice,” Bruttin added. “Identifying press freedom predators, exposing their methods, and documenting their abuses means refusing to let their attacks become normalized. In the face of those who seek to impose silence, RSF will continue to name those who kill journalism.”

[Wc/AR]

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