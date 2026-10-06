ACP Vivek Bhagat's Promotion Under Scanner: Delhi Government Backtracks on Order as Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment During Jantar Mantar Protest

DELHI POLICE'S promotion list dated October 5, 2026 faced severe backlash for having ACP Vivek Bhagat’s name on it. The major reason behind this is that Bhagat has been accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during the October 3, 2026 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which was held at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The order was subsequently put on hold by the Delhi government on the same day. Updating the situation on X, the government said that Bhagat himself asked them to put his current duty charge on hold until the inquiry against him is conducted.

Bhagat was among the 12 selected grade DANIPS officers who were assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) by the Government of India. However, after he wrote a letter asking for his current duty charge as Addl DCP to be put on hold, the government said an updated list without the name of Vivek Bhagat would be released later. He wrote, “I hereby give my consent to keep this order concerning only me on hold.”

Delhi Government Retracts ACP Vivek Bhagat’s Promotion

The Delhi government issued the list of officers on October 5, 2026, with all 12 officers' names in it. But the promotion list included the name of ACP Vivek Bhagat, who is accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during the protest at Jantar Mantar. The list drew widespread criticism on social media, with people questioning why a police officer who was accused of molesting a woman during a protest was given the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner.