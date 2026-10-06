ACP Vivek Bhagat's Promotion Under Scanner: Delhi Government Backtracks on Order as Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment During Jantar Mantar Protest

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DELHI POLICE'S promotion list dated October 5, 2026 faced severe backlash for having ACP Vivek Bhagat’s name on it. The major reason behind this is that Bhagat has been accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during the October 3, 2026 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which was held at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The order was subsequently put on hold by the Delhi government on the same day. Updating the situation on X, the government said that Bhagat himself asked them to put his current duty charge on hold until the inquiry against him is conducted.
Bhagat was among the 12 selected grade DANIPS officers who were assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) by the Government of India. However, after he wrote a letter asking for his current duty charge as Addl DCP to be put on hold, the government said an updated list without the name of Vivek Bhagat would be released later. He wrote, “I hereby give my consent to keep this order concerning only me on hold.”
The Delhi government issued the list of officers on October 5, 2026, with all 12 officers' names in it. But the promotion list included the name of ACP Vivek Bhagat, who is accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during the protest at Jantar Mantar. The list drew widespread criticism on social media, with people questioning why a police officer who was accused of molesting a woman during a protest was given the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner.
But later, the name of Vivek Bhagat was taken back from the list, with the Delhi government giving details on social media. The post started with, “Government of NCT of Delhi order dated October 5, 2026, wherein current duty charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been assigned to 12 officers of DANIPS is being modified in respect of Shri Vivek Bhagat, ACP.”
They further explained that the decision was not recent but was initiated much earlier on August 25, 2026. The post further mentioned that the orders assigning the current duty charge were issued after due approval, much before the current events.
They also mentioned that the current duty charge is a temporary order. “As stated in the order, the assignment of current duty charge is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom current duty charge has been assigned.”
In the end, the government explained how ACP Vivek Bhagat, “of his own violation,” requested that his promotion be put on hold until an inquiry has been conducted into the sexual harassment case. They further wrote, “Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers.”
Three women journalists have made allegations of sexual harassment against police personnel during the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision. Police later acknowledged their allegations after journalists protested outside Parliament Street Police Station, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the officers in question.
A female journalist, Rosy, also made a video explaining how ACP Vivek Bhagat allegedly sexually assaulted her and gripped her chest while she was recording a video of Neha Bora when she was being detained. She said the ACP touched her inappropriately and, when she tried to question him, he left.
On Sunday, October 4, 2026, Delhi Police transferred the complaints of sexual harassment made by three women journalists to the Crime Branch, citing the need for a fair inquiry into the cases. However, it has been almost three days, and no FIR has been registered by the Crime Branch in the alleged incidents.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) workers, All India Students' Association (AISA) members and the Opposition have also made allegations against the Delhi Police, alleging that male police personnel are manhandling female protesters, journalists and lawyers present at Jantar Mantar.
Following this, the Delhi Police issued an advisory to journalists covering the protest on Monday, October 5, 2026. They wrote a post on X with a picture that read, “The story matters, So does how you get it!”
In the post, they asked journalists to carry their organisational identity cards or PIB/DIP accreditation cards. They also asked journalists to keep their cards visible during the protest, avoid obstructing police operations and maintain a safe distance from tense situations at the protest.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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