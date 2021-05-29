Saturday, May 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Unlocking Secrets Of Memory In Brain
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Unlocking Secrets Of Memory In Brain

Researchers at the two schools found that separate areas of the brain coordinate much like little radio stations - to form memories involving time and space

0
Brain
Patients like Tyler have also contributed to a study of how the brain forms memories of events in terms of time and space. Pixabay
Much research on the human brain is focused on understanding how people form memories, store them and retrieve them. Now, a study by scientists at the University of California-Davis and the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston is providing new insight into the process. Researchers at the two schools found that separate areas of the brain coordinate much like little radio stations – to form memories involving time and space.

In Memorial-Hermann hospital at the University of Texas Medical Center in Houston, Neurosurgeon Nitin Tandon visits 26-year-old epilepsy patient Tyler. Dr. Tandon has placed platinum electrodes on the surface of Tyler’s brain so that he can monitor electrical signals when Tyler is having a seizure.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Before we can even understand how we would come up with prosthetic devices that we may be able to use to supplant certain brain functions that have been lost, we have to model those and understand those at a computational level,” Tandon said. Since such studies contribute to the understanding of epilepsy, Tyler is a willing participant. “I think the more education there is about it, the better of the rest of the people will be,” Tyler said.

brain
The hippocampus is a structure on the lower side of the brain that regulates the formation of memories that are then stored in separate areas of the brain. Pixabay

Patients like Tyler have also contributed to a study of how the brain forms memories of events in terms of time and space. “It has been a puzzle how the brain communicates both with the “where” and the “when” areas,” Tandon said. Dr. Tandon had patients with implanted electrodes carry out learning tasks that involved both space and time to see how the brain handled the information.

“The way the brain does this, that it accomplishes communication with these two different areas at the same time, is by using two different frequencies coming from the same part of the brain, the hippocampus,” he said. The hippocampus is a structure on the lower side of the brain that regulates the formation of memories that are then stored in separate areas of the brain. “It is very much like saying that you have a radio station that is sending out signals to two different groups of listeners at the same time and it does that by using two different frequencies,” Tandon said.

ALSO READ: Male, Female Brain More Similar Than Thought, Concludes Research

At the University of California, Davis, neuroscientist Arne Ekstrom analyzed data from the brain scans — applying graph theory techniques used to study information flow. He, Tandon, and their colleagues hope to pursue this investigation in future studies. Since memory loss is one of the problems associated with epilepsy, Dr. Tandon says this research holds promise for epileptics as well.

“We are setting ourselves up for being able to restore memory dysfunction much better than we have with these electrodes in patients with epilepsy and also, potentially, at some point, being able to restore normal network dynamics,” Tandon said. Dr. Tandon hopes that one day such advances could help epileptic patients like Tyler lead more normal lives (VOA/JC)

( Secrets Of Memory, Brain Research, Memory in brain, memory dysfunction)
Previous articleUS Researcher Found Origins Of A Super-Bug
Next articleStudy Concludes That More Trees Improve Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Amidst The Pandemic The Behavior Of Dating Is Rapidly Evolving

NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of the pandemic appears to be more scary and deadly. While the nation grapples as the situation is serious, the vaccination...
Read more
Business

5 Tips For Successful Cricket Betting For Players In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lovelesh Sharma Cricket is a game of glory. As a result, the game of cricket needs a strategy. This makes cricket different from other...
Read more
Business

4 Places To Travel Now That The World Is Opening Up

NewsGram Desk - 0
By James Pond The COVID-19 Virus put most international travel on hold. Now, however, some countries are once again opening their borders to tourists. This...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amidst The Pandemic The Behavior Of Dating Is Rapidly Evolving

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of the pandemic appears to be more scary and deadly. While the nation grapples as the situation is serious, the vaccination...
Read more

5 Tips For Successful Cricket Betting For Players In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lovelesh Sharma Cricket is a game of glory. As a result, the game of cricket needs a strategy. This makes cricket different from other...
Read more

4 Places To Travel Now That The World Is Opening Up

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By James Pond The COVID-19 Virus put most international travel on hold. Now, however, some countries are once again opening their borders to tourists. This...
Read more

Study: 56% Of Indian Families Report Digestive Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
'A Survey on Digestive Health' of Indian families', ahead of World Digestive Health Day today, May 29, 2021, commissioned by ITC's Aashirvaad Atta with...
Read more

What Is Survivors Guilt And How To Manage The Feeling

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Guilt is an intense emotion that helps one acknowledge their actions and motivates them to improve behavior. It is all right to feel guilty,...
Read more

Research Suggests That Your Lungs Can Smell

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your lungs can smell. That’s what new research suggests. But unlike the odor receptors in your nose, which send a message to the brain,...
Read more

Study Concludes That More Trees Improve Health

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Trees clean the air, provide shade, and reduce climate-changing emissions. And, says environmental neuroscientist Marc Berman, they also improve the health of people who...
Read more

Unlocking Secrets Of Memory In Brain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Much research on the human brain is focused on understanding how people form memories, store them and retrieve them. Now, a study by scientists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada