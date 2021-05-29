Unlocking Secrets Of Memory In Brain

Patients like Tyler have also contributed to a study of how the brain forms memories of events in terms of time and space. “It has been a puzzle how the brain communicates both with the “where” and the “when” areas,” Tandon said. Dr. Tandon had patients with implanted electrodes carry out learning tasks that involved both space and time to see how the brain handled the information.

“The way the brain does this, that it accomplishes communication with these two different areas at the same time, is by using two different frequencies coming from the same part of the brain, the hippocampus,” he said. The hippocampus is a structure on the lower side of the brain that regulates the formation of memories that are then stored in separate areas of the brain. “It is very much like saying that you have a radio station that is sending out signals to two different groups of listeners at the same time and it does that by using two different frequencies,” Tandon said.