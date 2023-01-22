Groom fails to count currency notes, Bride calls off wedding

It was mathematics that led to a wedding being called off in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.



A 21-year-old bride called off her wedding when the groom failed to count currency notes.



The shocking revelation came during the marriage rituals when the priest grew 'doubtful of the man's behaviour' and informed the girl's family.



The bride, Rita Singh, immediately walked off from the dais which led to a verbal spat between the two families and the police were called.



The bride's family claimed that until the day of the marriage, they were unaware that the 23-year-old groom was 'mentally weak'.



Mohit, the bride's brother, said, "Marriages usually happen in good faith and the mediator was a close relative, so we trusted him and did not meet the guy. When the priest told us about his odd behaviour, we decided to conduct a test and gave him 30 currency notes of Rs 10 to count which he could not. After knowing about his condition, Rita refused to marry him."



After the girl called off the wedding, a heated argument ensued between the two families. The matter reached the police who tried to mediate but the bride was not willing to give in so the baraat had to return.



SHO Anil Kumar Chaube said, "No police complaint has been filed in the matter yet."

(SJ/IANS)