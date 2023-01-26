Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Minor attacked with a knife for objecting to spitting

A young girl was attacked with a knife for allegedly objecting to a man spitting on her in the Khurja region of Uttar Pradesh.
The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to college, the police said. (Representative Image/IANS)

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to college, the police said. (Representative Image/IANS)

Uttar Pradesh

NewsGram Desk

A young girl was attacked with a knife for allegedly objecting to a man spitting on her in the Khurja region of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to college, the police said.

A senior police officer said: "The girl, Sakshi, who was heading to her Polytechnic college, complained that the 25-year-old accused, Sonu, spit on her and after she objected to it, he stabbed her with a knife on her face.

"We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC."

"Meanwhile, Khurja circle officer Dilip Singh said the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent treatment and was later discharged. (KB/IANS)

uttar pradesh
crime
knife attack
Minor Girl
Khurja

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com