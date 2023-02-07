Uttar Pradesh: Close aide of Vikas Dubey arrested

Police in Kanpur have arrested Umesh Trivedi, a close aide of slain gangster and the main accused in the Bikru case Vikas Dubey.

The accused had been evading his arrest in the case of extortion and Gangster Act was registered against him in the Kanpur Dehat district in 2022.

He was on a police wanted list after the 2020 Bikru case in which eight policemen were killed on July 3, 2020.

The police had also announced a reward Rs of 25,000 on him.

During interrogation, he said that it was gangster Vikas Dubey who had got his firearm license made, on which he had purchased a rifle.