CM Yogi Adityanath says Shri Ram will adorn the Ram Temple throne within a year

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that after 500 years, Lord Ram would adorn the throne of Ram temple in Ayodhya even as the CPI-M and the Congress do not believe in the existence of Lord Ram or Krishna.

Addressing an election rally at Majlishpur in western Tripura on Wednesday, the Chief Minister added that the Ram temple would be ready within a year and Lord Ram after sitting on his throne would give all of us his blessings.

"The Congress and the CPI-M have believed only in corruption and violence. Tripura was once infamous during the regime of Congress and CPI-M," Adityanath said, adding that after the BJP-led government came to power (in 2018) in the state, peace and good governance prevailed.

Saying that during the regime of the Congress and CPI-M, the benefit of development and welfare did not reach the people, he claimed that now Tripura has become one of the most developed states in the country.

The double-engine government provided a lot from connectivity to the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said.