Class 12 student dies by suicide in UP's Badaun

A 17-year-old student of class 12 in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district consumed rat poison under the Alapur police circle after he felt that he had fared poorly in the Physics examination, police said.

The police added the victim had been identified as Raghav Pathak, son of Bhaskar Pathak, a farmer.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim was a student at a private school in Badaun. He took his Physics exam on March 1 and had been fretting over not securing a good score.