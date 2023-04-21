Water brought to Ayodhya from 155 rivers for Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek'

Water from 155 rivers from different countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan and China, has reached Ayodhya.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek' with water from these rivers on April 23.



Delhi BJP leader and former MLA, Vijay Jolly, the person behind the collection of water, said that water has also been brought from countries like Tanzania, Nigeria, America, France, Germany, Britain, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh.



He said water has been brought from Antarctica, which is mostly inaccessible.



As per the schedule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will worship the 'jal kalash' after getting it from the team in a ceremony that is set to be organised on April 23 at Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium here.



The water brought from countries around the world will have stickers bearing the flags of those countries, their names and the names of rivers.



Envoys of many countries will also participate in the programme.



The water from Pakistan was first sent by the Hindus of Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai it was brought to Delhi, from where Jolly brought it to Ayodhya.



Apart from Pakistan, water has also come from the rivers of many other countries, including Suriname, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and Tibet. [IANS/NS]