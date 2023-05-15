UP man loses Rs 13L in cyber fraud of rating movies

A man has been duped of Rs 13 lakhs in the name of getting a job by cyber thugs.



The man was asked to rate movies in lieu of payment.



A case was registered with the cyber police station on Sunday.



The complainant, Kuldeep Singh of Madiaon, got a message on his WhatsApp in which the fraudster, posing as the staff of a company offering online jobs of rating movies, asked him to register on a Telegram user ID.



The conman then sent photos of the movie and names and asked Singh to give ratings to movies for which he promised to give money.



"Since it was an easy task, I gave consent and later shared my bank details and IFSC code on being asked. The miscreant sent me a commission of Rs 890 for rating work," Singh said in his FIR.



"This way he won my trust and sought details of my six bank accounts and withdrew Rs 13.4 lakhs from them," he said.