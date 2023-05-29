Kanpur : Minor victim succumbs to assault injuries

Her diagnosis showed swelling in the intestines. She was conscious initially but on Saturday, her condition worsened and she died due to multi-organ failure, said doctors treating her.



In her statement, she told police that a boy who lives in the same locality forced himself upon her. When she screamed, he ran away pushing her in the manhole.



"The boy was taken into custody on May 24," said a police officer.



During medical examination by a panel of doctors, no injuries were found on her private parts, said the official. The boy has been sent to a juvenile home. (IANS/JS)

