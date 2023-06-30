Accused of trespass & sexual assault, UP man denied bail

The court of additional sessions judge Kanpur Nagar, Vikas Goyal, has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of accused Arpit Kushwaha, charged for house trespass and physically exploiting a married woman.

The victim in her complaint stated that on June 5 when she was alone in the house, Arpit Kushwaha had forced his entry into her house and forcibly established physical relations with her. When she opposed, he thrashed her.

On the other hand, the accused in his bail application claimed. that he had visited the house of the victim on her call to help her in administering medicines to the child, said Additional District General Council Sanjay Kumar Jha.