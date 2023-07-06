Raja Bhaiya’s father to become main plaintiff in Gyanvapi cases

The cases are currently being contested by chief of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) Jitendra Singh Visen, with Rakhi Singh and Kiran Singh as plaintiffs.

Visen had announced that he would not pursue the case following harassment from co-litigants of the Hindu side and their lawyers.

VVSS state president Ajit Singh said Uday Pratap Singh will appear before the court after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Uday Pratap Singh, 90, is the erstwhile Raja of Bhadri estate in Pratapgarh, and wields considerable clout in the region.