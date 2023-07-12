'Third angle' of this triangle gets two UP officers in trouble

The woman officer is posted as sub divisional magistrate (SDM) in Bareilly.

The SDM, Jyoti Maurya has been in the news for her estranged relations with her husband Alok Maurya and her relationship with Manish Dubey.

Director General (DG), Home Guards, Bijaya Kumar Maurya confirmed that the allegations against Manish Dubey were found true during the preliminary inquiry conducted by deputy inspector general (DIG), Home Guards, Santosh Singh who had submitted its report to him.

He said the report had been sent to the state government with a recommendation to suspend him and initiate departmental inquiry against him.

The report had also recommended a detailed police investigation in connection with a viral audio of an alleged interaction between him and the PCS officer in which she was heard purportedly talking of getting rid of her husband.

He said only the police could conduct forensic examination of the viral audio and bring out the truth behind it as the provincial civil service (PCS) officer has not turned up to verify the viral audio.

The director general further said the report contained findings related to three complaints against the commandant, including his relations with the PCS officer that maligned the image of the department.\