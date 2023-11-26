UP govt to restore Dhruma Rishi temple, nine others to boost tourism

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to restore the famous temple dedicated to Draupadi’s guru Dhruma Rishi in Bareilly cantonment.

The temple is among the 10 places selected for restoration by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC).

“It is believed that Dhrum rishi, the guru of Draupadi, meditated here during the Dwapar yuga, around 5,000 years ago. During his meditation, he established a Shiva Lingam here. Since then, the temple got the name Dhopeshwarnath. Some devotees also refer to it as Dhopa Mandir,” a government spokesperson said.

He added that the beautification of all the 10 sites is in line with the state government’s efforts to promote tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides being a place of religious importance, the sites are of spiritual and historical significance.